Mo Salah hits brace as Liverpool move closer to 100 points record

Premier League, Amex Stadium – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 (Trossard 45) Liverpool 3 (Salah 6, 76 Henderson 8)

Mohamed Salah struck twice as Liverpool kept their bid for a record Premier League points total on course with a 3-1 victory at Brighton.

Premier League Dele Alli out of Bournemouth clash, says Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 8 HOURS AGO

Jurgen Klopp's champions had failed to score in their previous five away matches in all competitions, but put an end to seven hours and 47 minutes without a goal on their travels when Salah netted on six minutes.

The Reds then doubled their advantage 127 seconds later when Jordan Henderson curved home a superb shot from just outside the area.

Brighton were struggling with Liverpool's high press but caused plenty of problems at the other end. Alisson made a couple of fine stops before Leandro Trossard reduced the areas with a crisp half volley on the stroke of half time.

There were chances for both sides in a lively second period, but it was the visitors who sealed it when Salah nodded in his 19th league goal of the campaign 14 minutes from time.

The Merseysiders now need three wins from their remaining four fixtures to surpass Manchester City's record points tally (100) set in 2017-18.

Brighton stay 15th, nine points clear of the drop zone with four matches to go, though the Seagulls have played one more game than Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Liverpool now host Burnley on Saturday while Brighton are at home to Manchester City.

TALKING POINT

Liverpool's record chase continues. After looking far from their best in the two matches since being crowned champions, Liverpool flew out of the traps here. Brighton grew into the game, but most of the damage was done in those devastating early moments. This was a reminder of how good the Reds can be in attack as well as an example of how they dig in when the momentum isn't swinging their way. It's well documented that Liverpool now need three wins to surpass City's 2017-18 haul, but they could also break the record for the highest points total in one of the top five European leagues, set by Juventus (102 points) in 2013-14. As for the Seagulls, they are still not mathematically safe, but it would take some run from Villa or Bournemouth to cause them any real alarm at this stage.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Mo Salah (Liverpool). Scored two and had a hand in the Reds' other goal. Caused Brighton problems with his pace on the break throughout and could easily have had a hat-trick on another day. Salah is now just three behind Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot.

PLAYER RATINGS

BRIGHTON: Ryan 6, Lamptey 7, Webster 6, Dunk 6, Burn 6, Propper 6, Mac Allister 6, Stephens 7, Gross 6, Trossard 7, Maupay 6. Subs: Bissouma 6, Mooy 6, Connolly 6.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 7, Gomez 6, Van Dijk 7, Williams 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Henderson 8, Wijnaldum 7, Keita 8, Salah 9, Firmino 7. Subs: Robertson 7, Mane 6, Fabinho 7, Milner n/a, Minamino n/a.



Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary

KEY MOMENTS

6' - GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Liverpool. Liverpool's away goal drought is over. Keita presses high and wins the ball on the left of the area. He rolls it across for Salah, who arrives on cue to lash it home.

8' - GOAL! Brighton 0-2 Liverpool. Make that two! Liverpool win it high again. Firmino feeds Salah, who touches it back for Henderson to arc a sublime 25-yard strike into the far corner.

19' - BRIGHTON CHANCE! The hosts almost reduce the arrears. Gross springs free on the left of the area. His cut back is only half stopped by Wijanldum. Trossard's eyes light up, but his goal-bound shot is brilliantly blocked by Williams.

28' - BRIGHTON CHANCE! Trossard puts on the afterburners to surge past two and get to the left byline. Maupay gets on the end of his cross, but can't force it past Alisson. Keita mops up the rebound.

45' - GOAL! Brighton 1-2 Liverpool. The home side are back in it! Trossard flashes a stunning half volley beyond Alisson after a lovely move ended with Lamptey crossing from the right.

54' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Salah uses his pace to race beyond Burn. He is in on Ryan, but can't feed his shot beyond the Brighton stopper.

60' - BRIGHTON CHANCE! Burn completely miscues his shot at the far post. Wijnaldum hacks it clear. It could easily be 2-2.

76' - GOAL! Brighton 1-3 Liverpool. Salah restores Liverpool's two-goal cushion with a firm near-post header from Robertson's right-wing corner.

KEY STATS

After going 7 hours and 47 minutes without scoring a goal away from home in all competitions, Liverpool scored twice in the space of 127 seconds courtesy of Salah and Henderson.

Trossard scored in consecutive league games for the first time since April 2019 for Genk, while seven of his eight goals & assists in the Premier League this season have come at the Amex.

Mo Salah reached 100 goal involvements for Liverpool in the league (73 goals, 27 assists in 104 apps), becoming just the fourth player to do so for the Reds after Steven Gerrard (212), Robbie Fowler (158) and Michael Own (148).

Liverpool have won 30 of their 34 Premier League games this season (D2 L2); this is the fastest any side has ever reached 30 wins in a season in the history of the English Football League.

Liverpool have now equalled their club record of 13 league wins away from Anfield in a single campaign, set on three previous occasions including last season.

Transfers RB Leipzig sign South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan from Salzburg 8 HOURS AGO