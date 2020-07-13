Brother of Tottenham's Serge Aurier shot dead in France

The brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, according to a French police source and a local newspaper.

The brother, Christopher Aurier, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a local media outlet.

Football Soccer-Manchester City's European ban overturned by CAS AN HOUR AGO

The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police, according to the police source.

A statement from Tottenham read:

"The Club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier’s brother passed away in the early hours of this morning.

"Everybody at the Club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all."

Serge Aurier, who is 27, joined Spurs in 2017 from French club Paris St-Germain.

Football Man City's ban from European football overturned - CAS 2 HOURS AGO