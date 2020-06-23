Football
Premier League

Bruce not interested in Newcastle takeover talks, targets top-10 finish

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Steve Bruce könnte den Verein bei einer Übernahme verlassen

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Manager Steve Bruce says he is not interested in the progress of the proposed Saudi-back takeover of Newcastle United as he remains focused on leading his side to a top-10 Premier League finish.

A group with an expected 80% investment from Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF have made a reported 300 million pound ($374.82 million) bid to buy United from British businessman Mike Ashley.

The club is awaiting the outcome of the Premier League's owners' and directors' test, with British media reporting that a decision could be made later this week.

Premier League

Man United's Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea amid criticism

4 HOURS AGO

"I'm brutally honest, I'm not really interested in it because I can't influence that," Bruce told a news conference ahead of Newcastle's home match against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

"I'll hear something when probably you guys hear something. Whatever is best for the club is OK with me."

Bruce's Newcastle, who sit 13th in the league standings, cruised to a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at the weekend to move within two points of 10th-placed Arsenal.

A potential ownership change puts Bruce's long-term future at St James' Park in doubt, with ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino seen as top contender for the job next season.

But Bruce said his sole focus was on "taking the club forward".

"My job at the minute is to make sure that we are all focused on one thing - finishing the season off well, getting the season finished and making sure we are a Premier League club," he added.

Play Icon
WATCH

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11

Premier League

Grealish needs more protection says Villa boss Smith

11 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Newcastle blow Sheff Utd away after John Egan red card

21/06/2020 AT 13:50
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurNewcastle United
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Man City's injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist

33 MINUTES AGO
Transfers

Schneiderlin leaves Everton to join Nice

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Being 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says Klopp

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Premier League short-term deals deadline - LIVE updates

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

00:00:39
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

YESTERDAY AT 14:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

21/06/2020 AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articleJoshua King injury not serious, in contention for Wolves clash, says Eddie Howe
Next articleBeing 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says Klopp