Bruno Fernandes wins back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month awards

Bruno Fernandes of Man Utd catches the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Manchester United and Club Brugge at Old Trafford on February 27, 2020

Bruno Fernandes continues to take the Premier League by storm after picking up his second successive Player of the Month award for June.

Fernandes has in fact become United's first back-to-back winner of the award since his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo all the way back in 2006.

It really has been quite the start to life in England for Fernandes. The 25-year-old has been directly involved in 13 goals in his first 10 Premier League games for Manchester United - seven goals and six assists - the joint-most of any player in their first 10 appearances in the competition, along with Mick Quinn.

Fernandes' arrival has helped inspire his side to an unbeaten run of 17 matches in all competitions, with United becoming the first team in Premier League history to win four successive games by a margin of three or more goals after their 3-0 success at Aston Villa on Thursday night.

The manager of the month award has gone to Wolves' Nuno Espirito Santo after he guided Wolves to three successive wins following last month's restart.

