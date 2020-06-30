Bruno Fernandes stars as Manchester United see off Brighton

Premier League, Amex Stadium – Brighton 0 Manchester United 3 (Greenwood 16, Fernandes 29 50)

Bruno Fernandes starred as Manchester United continued their push for a top-four finish with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Brighton.

The Red Devils always looked on course to make it 15 games unbeaten in all competitions as a wonderful individual strike from Mason Greenwood and a deflected effort from Fernandes put the visitors firmly in control in the first half.

The Portuguese midfielder then added his second of the match just after the interval when he volleyed home following a ruthlessly slick counter attack.

Brighton put up a bit more of a fight as the game wore on, but substitute Leandro Trossard saw two low efforts fly just wide.

A fifth away league success of the season sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men move up to fifth, just three points behind third-placed Leicester, albeit having played a game more. Brighton remain six points clear of the relegation places in 15th spot.

Next up, United host Bournemouth on Saturday, while Graham Potter's Seagulls will hope to take a major step towards securing survival at rock-bottom Norwich.

TALKING POINT

United in great shape for season's finale. If Manchester City’s Champions League ban is upheld, a spot in the top five will clinch a much-coveted place amongst Europe’s elite next term. That puts United firmly in the mix with just three points separating third and sixth as it stands. The Red Devils have six matches to go, that on paper, will provide them with real optimism they could yet finish with a real flourish. Solskjaer's men still have a lot to play for across the board with an FA Cup semi final and the Europa League also on their radar. This team is in fine form at just the right time and have some real stars in their ranks who are developing a frighteningly good understanding.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United). The Portugal international continues to shine. Capped a twinkling display with two goals and linked well with the likes of Paul Pogba, Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford once again.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brighton: Ryan 7, Lamptey 6, Dunk 6, Duffy 6, Burn 6, Montoya 6, Bissouma 6, Stephens 6, Propper 6, MacAllister 6, Connolly 6. Subs: Maupay 6, Trossard 7, Bernardo n/a, Dunk n/a, March.

Manchester United: De Gea 7, Wan-Bissaka 7, Lindelof 7, Maguire 7, Shaw 7, Matic 7, Pogba 8, Greenwood 8, Fernandes 9, Rashford 8, Martial 7. Subs: Williams 6, Pereira 6, McTominay 6, James n/a, Ighalo n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

13' - MAN UNITED CHANCE! Fernandes curls a low 22-yard shot against the post after nice play down the right involving Pogba.

16' - GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Man United (Greenwood). Greenwood takes Wan-Bissaka's pass and drives into the box before lashing a low shot into the bottom corner.

29' - GOAL! Brighton 0-2 Man United (Fernandes). The visitors double their advantage. This time Fernandes squeezes a deflected first-time shot into the bottom corner after Pogba had recovered Shaw's cut back from the left.

50' - GOAL! Brighton 0-3 Man United (Fernandes). Fernandes at the double! The midfielder volleys home at the far post from Greenwood's cross after a lightning break.

60' - BRIGHTON CHANCE! The hosts almost pull one back with a quick free kick. Trossard catches United out on the left side of the box, but sees his low drive flash just wide.

KEY STATS

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's assist for Mason Greenwood's opener was his fourth in the PL for Manchester United (29th app); one more than he provided in 42 league games for former club Crystal Palace.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Man Utd, one goal more than Marcus Rashford scored for the club before his 19th birthday.

Greenwood's six goals in 2019-20 is the most by a player aged 18 or below in a single PL season since Wayne Rooney scored nine for Everton in 2003-04.

Fernandes has been directly involved in eight goals in his first eight Premier League games for Man Utd (five goals & three assists) - only Robin van Persie has had more (9) at this stage of his PL career with the club.

Manchester United have extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches across all competitions (W11 D4); only Bayern Munich (25 games) are currently on a longer streak without defeat among all sides in Europe’s big five leagues

