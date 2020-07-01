Bukayo Saka set to sign new long-term Arsenal contract - reports

Arsenal's English striker Bukayo Saka (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on January 27, 20

Bukayo Saka is set to sign a new contract to keep him at Arsenal, according to reports.

The club are expected to make an announcement this week as they conclude the deal, according to The Athletic.

The teenager is a Gunners academy graduate, and has proved his versatility already this season, slotting in at full back as well as his more natural wing.

He played a crucial role in their FA Cup fourth-round victory against Bournemouth, scoring one and setting up another, and also contributed a valuable assist for Alexandre Lacazette against Olympiakos in the Europa League in February.

Both performances contributed to him being named the club's player of the month for February.

