Bukayo Saka signs new long-term Arsenal deal

Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract to keep him at Arsenal.

Reports earlier today had suggested the announcement was imminent, and the player himself confirmed it shortly after 1pm on Wednesday.

He wrote on social media: "I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds."

The club marked the occasion with a social media post of their own - a video compilation of his goals and assists.

The teenager is a Gunners academy graduate, and has proved his versatility already this season, slotting in at full-back as well as his more natural position on the wing.

He played a crucial role in their FA Cup fourth-round victory against Bournemouth, scoring one and setting up another, and also contributed a valuable assist for Alexandre Lacazette against Olympiakos in the Europa League in February.

Both performances contributed to him being named the club's player of the month for February.

