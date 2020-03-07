Burnley held at home after Spurs comeback

Tottenham came away from Turf Moor with a point after Dele Alli's penalty five minutes after break cancelled out Chris Wood's first-half strike.

Spurs played as badly as they have all season in the first half and Sean Dyche will have been irritated to only be in front through Wood's close-range strike, which came after Hugo Lloris parried Jay Rodriguez's shot from the edge of the box.

Jose Mourinho made two changes at half-time, bringing on Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura for Tanguy Ndombele and Oliver Skipp, and they eventually helped Spurs dominate the second half but not before a needless foul from Ben Mee brought down Erik Lamela for a penalty.

With the two usual takers, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min injured, Alli notched his first spot kick for three years, sending Nick Pope the wrong way.

Shortly afterwards, Burnley should have had their own penalty when the hapless Davinson Sanchez barged through Chris Wood in an aerial challenge just inside the area but the referee waved away the appeals.

Wood and Lo Celso both had decent efforts in the final half-hour but neither could break the deadlock.

Talking point - What was Jose thinking?

For years Jose Mourinho was thought to be the tactical genius in world football. His feats winning the Champions League with Porto and Inter over more fancied opponents are legendary.

What made him think that playing Sanchez, Dier and Alderweireld at centre back with Japhet Tanganga and Jan Vertonghen at wing back was a good idea?

Vertonghen's crossing was hopeless but more concerning was the lack of cohesion between the central three, who gifted space and time to Rodriguez and Wood in attack, and Skipp and Ndombele in midfield who were just traffic cones as Burnley midfield marauded through them.

Bringing on two of their best players in Lo Celso and Moura and moving to a 4-4-2 with Dier in midfield made the side a lot more solid, though even then Sanchez's presence at the back meant they always looked susceptable.

Man of the match - Dwight McNeil

What an exciting prospect the England Under-21 winger looks. Such is England's dominance in forward areas that he is a long way from a spot in a squad, but he showed he has the capability to play at the top level the way he bamboozled any Spurs opponent who tried to stop him on the left flank. He was just as effective moving inside and created a great chance for Matej Vydra when he slid a perfect through-ball that the Czech striker failed to make the most of.

Player ratings:

Burnley: Pope 6; Bardsley 7, Tarkowski 7, Mee 5, Taylor 6, Hendrick 6, Westwood 7, Cork 6, MCNEIL 8*, Wood 7, Rodriguez 7. Subs: Vydra 6, Lennon 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Sanchez 4, Dier 5, Alderweireld 6, Tangnanga 6, Skipp 5, Ndombele 5, Vertonghen 5, Lamela 6, Bergwijn 7, Alli 6. Subs: Lo Celso 7, Moura 7, Aurier 6.

Match highlights:

9' - Cleared off the line! Rodriguez gets on the end of a back-post corner but sees his effort blocked and then Spurs somehow survive the ensuing goalmouth scramble.

13' - GOAL! It's been coming. Dier headed McNeil's cross to the edge of the box where Rodriguez fired a low drive that Lloris parried and Chris Wood pounced to open the scoring.

38' - Westwood flashes wide after Rodriguez heads a corner down to Wood who tees up the midfielder.

45+1' - McNeil's cross saw Rodriguez head towards Bardsley who attempted an acrobatic effort at goal that flew over. Spurs' play epitomised by Aderweireld stopping playing after receiving contact from Rodriguez earlier in the move.

49' - PENALTY! Lo Celso made the first good pass all day in the Burnley half and Lamela is fouled by a desperate and unnecessary foul by Mee.

56' - NO PENALTY! The crowd and Burnley players are up in arms at Davinson Sanchez not being penalised for charging through Wood (and missing the ball), just inside the area.

71' - Lovely ball from McNeil to set up Vydra but the former Watford striker just couldnt get his shot in and gave Dier an opportunity to deny him with a sliding challenge.

81' - Another chance to Burnley on the counter as Vydra put a ball perfectly in place for Wood to strike from 20 yards but it is easy for Lloris to gather.

82' - A beautiful effort from Lo Celso, after he was found on the edge of the box by Moura, but his effort didn't quite curl into the far corner.

84' - Great stop from Lloris to deny Vydra. A basic cross into the box is only headed to McNeil on the edge of the box by Sanchez and his effort is well blocked by Tanganga, but the ball then falls to Vydra seven yards from goal and his effort is squeezed past Alderweireld but kept out by the French keeper.

Key stats

50 - Dele Alli brought up his half-century in Premier League goals from the penalty spot. Only Harry Kane has reached the target for Spurs at a younger age.

5 - Tottenham have gone five games without victory in all competitions.