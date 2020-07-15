Wolves' top-four aspirations dealt late blow by Burnley equaliser

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mexican striker Raul Jimenez (R) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on July 1

Premier League, Turf Moor - Burnley 1 (Wood, pen 90') Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 (Jiménez 76)

Wolves' top-four aspirations suffered a potentially fatal blow as Chris Wood netted a 96th-minute penalty to give Burnley a share of the spoils on a dramatic evening at Turf Moor.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side started the match in sixth, four points adrift of the Champions League spots, and with just three games remaining in the Premier League, they needed a victory to have any realistic chance of gate-crashing the top four.

The visitors produced periods of free-flowing football in the first-half, but Burnley were typically resolute and limited the visitors to a couple of half chances. Romain Saiss headed over from a matter of yards early on while Diogo Jota dragged a shot into the side-netting in a largely dull 45 minutes.

Burnley and Wolves played out a tight first half Image credit: Getty Images

After the restart, Raul Jimenez saw his venomous shot rise agonisingly over the bar from a clever Wolves counter-attack. Burnley failed to heed the warning, though, as the Mexican broke the deadlock in breathtaking fashion, catching a first-time volley beautifully to beat the helpless Nick Pope from the edge of the penalty area in the 76th minute.

Burnley fought to the finish and were presented a glorious opportunity when Wood somehow contrived to miss an open goal from just three yards out. Just a moment later, however, the Clarets forward redeemed himself, converting a penalty after Wolves substitute Matt Doherty handled inside the box.

The draw keeps Wolves in sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Leicester but, crucially, the Foxes have a game in hand. Burnley, meanwhile, remain in 10th.

Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts after Chris Wood of Burnley scored a goal to make it 1-1 from a penalty Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Draw all but ends Wolves' Champions League hopes

Realistically, Nuno Espirito Santo's side needed a victory to keep their hopes alive. Monday's news that Manchester City's European ban has been overturned - meaning only a top four spot will be enough for a Champions League spot next season - was a devastating blow to Wolves and conceding such a late penalty only compounds their misery. It has been an exceptional campaign for the men in gold, but ultimately they will be left wondering what might have been.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Raul Jimenez

Wolves' front man deserved to be on the winning side. He was a constant thorn in the sides of the Burnley defenders with his movement and skill.

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 6, Taylor 7, Bardsley 7, Tarkowski 7, Long 7, Pieters 7, Westwood 6, Brownhill 7, McNeil 7, Rodriguez 6, Wood 6

Subs: Gudmundsson 6, Brady N/A, Vydra 6

Wolves: Patricio 6, Saiss 7, Boly 7, Coady 7, Vinagre 7, Traore 8, Moutinho 7, Neves 6, Podence 7, Jota 7, Jimenez 9.

Subs: Doherty 5, Jonny N/A, Dendoncker N/A

KEY MOMENTS

76' - GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Wolves (Jimenez): Traore finds Doherty whose shot is blocked and falls into the path of Jimenez. And what an absolutely stunning finish from the edge of the box. He fires an unstoppable first-time volley into the corner of the net, leaving Pope with no chance.

90'+3 - WHAT A MISS! Brady delivers a cross to the far post, Patricio is all at sea and Vydra heads it back across the face of goal. From three yards out and with the goal gaping, Chris Wood heads wide. An incredible miss.

90'+5 - PENALTY TO BURNLEY! Wood tries an overhead kick but misses it. However, the ball strikes the arm of Doherty and Mike Dean points to the spot! Unbelievable scenes at Turf Moor! VAR will check... but the referee's decision stands!

90'+6 - GOAL! Burnley 1-1 Wolves (Wood, pen): No goalkeeper would stand a chance of saving that, as Wood tucks it away emphatically. Burnley surely have a share of the spoils now...

KEY STATS

Wolves have won just one of their last eight league games against Burnley (D4 L3), beating them 1-0 at Molineux in the Premier League last season.

Burnley have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League games (W7 D6), while they’re unbeaten in their last six at Turf Moor (W3 D4).

