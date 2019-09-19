18-year-old Hudson-Odoi's contract was due to expire at the end of the season and he had attracted interest from German champions Bayern Munich.

However, he has now put pen to paper on a new contract that is reportedly worth £100,000-a-week, and will run until 2024.

"It’s an amazing feeling," Hudson-Odoi told the club's official website.

" It’s been a long wait but it’s done now and I’m really happy about that. I’ve been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at. "

"I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals as I can as well. As a team, we just want to work hard to achieve the best results we can. I’m delighted everything has been agreed and now I’m just looking forward to properly getting back."

Hudson-Odoi is currently out injured with an achilles injury and is expected to return to action in the coming weeks.