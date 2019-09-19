Getty Images
Hudson-Odoi signs new five-year contract at Chelsea
Chelsea have confirmed that young star Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new five-year contract with the club.
18-year-old Hudson-Odoi's contract was due to expire at the end of the season and he had attracted interest from German champions Bayern Munich.
However, he has now put pen to paper on a new contract that is reportedly worth £100,000-a-week, and will run until 2024.
"It’s an amazing feeling," Hudson-Odoi told the club's official website.
" It’s been a long wait but it’s done now and I’m really happy about that. I’ve been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at."
"I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals as I can as well. As a team, we just want to work hard to achieve the best results we can. I’m delighted everything has been agreed and now I’m just looking forward to properly getting back."
Hudson-Odoi is currently out injured with an achilles injury and is expected to return to action in the coming weeks.