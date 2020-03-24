Fabregas left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2011 after eight years in north London, and it was thought that, having expressed his desire to return to England, a reunion with the Gunners was on the cards three years later.

However, Arsenal failed to exercise the World Cup winner’s buy-back clause, leaving Fabregas with a choice between Chelsea and a move to Manchester, but it was Mourinho's words that made all the difference.

"My agent Darren Dein spoke to Arsene [Wenger], he didn’t give him an answer to be honest, then we had to wait one full week to see if Arsenal responded," Fabregas told the Arsecast podcast. "Definitely this was my first option, in my mind I’m telling everyone I’m going to Arsenal, this is what I want.

Video - United and Arsenal 'battle for £46m Barcelona star' - Euro Papers 01:40

"Arsene can see this. I didn’t want to be a beggar, they know the situation, in one week they haven’t said anything, straight away I knew they probably didn’t want me back. They waited the full week without giving me a response.

"After the week I had to take my chance. I had Manchester City, United and then I spoke to Mourinho - which I didn’t think would ever happen.

"To be honest, after I left the room with Mourinho I said 'that’s it, I don’t need to talk to anyone else, I’m going to Chelsea.' What he told me, the team he wanted to make, what he thought of me, how he wanted me to play, this is what I wanted."

Cesc Fabregas has not regrets about moving to ChelseaReuters

Fabregas went on to win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and a League Cup during his a five-year spell in west London, and the 32-year-old has no regrets over his decision.

"I just felt for many things that Chelsea was the right solution at that time," Fabregas added. "To be honest, thank God I took that decision. I know it can be controversial with the Arsenal fans but these five years I’ve been very happy there.

"We won everything in England. The most winning team in English football in the time I’ve been there, playing some great football at times. With the fans there’s been a connection, we always had a great understanding. I’ve been so happy there.

"The reality is that I went there, won two Premier Leagues, which was my dream, FA Cup, League Cups, Europa League. In the end it was meant to be and I’m very happy with the choice I made."