Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says Liverpool staff broke the touchline code

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says his argument with Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday stemmed from the Liverpool coaching staff breaking the touchline code.

Footage showed a visibly agitated Lampard gesturing and yelling at Klopp and the Liverpool dugout when the home side won a free kick during Wednesday's 5-3 victory.

Transfers Alexis Sanchez's Inter Milan spell cut short by Manchester United - Paper Round 14 HOURS AGO

Lampard said on Friday that he regretted the language he used but still seemed aggrieved by the behaviour of those on Liverpool's bench - although he was quick to specify that he had no problem with Klopp himself.

He told reporters ahead of Chelsea's clash with Wolves on Sunday: "When people jump up, want to speak across to myself, smirk and smile and do so for quite a while, I think that is past the code.

"My feeling was the bench at Liverpool, or one person in particular, was absolutely crossing that line so that became arrogant to me.

"In terms of the language I used, I do regret that. These things get replayed a lot... I've got two young daughters on social media.

"In terms of regretting having the passion to defend my team, no. I could have maybe handled it slightly differently. Some of the reports were I was upset with the celebrations - far from it.

They can celebrate every goal... I'd have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp after the game but there were things on the bench - not from Klopp - that I felt crossed a line. I regret the language but we'll move on.

Klopp: We are not arrogant

Play Icon WATCH Jurgen Klopp reflects on 'very special night' for Liverpool 00:00:43

At his news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Newcastle United for their final game of the season, Klopp said Lampard had a lot to learn about conducting himself as a manager.

"We are not arrogant. Frank was in a competitive mood, I respect that. Say what you want in that situation, it is pure emotion, he came to win and get Champions League qualification and I respect that a lot," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"But what he has to learn is speaking about that after the game when the whistle has gone is not OK. He is a young coach but that is what he has to learn.

Final whistle, as a real sportsperson, you have to close the book in this moment. He didn't do that and that is what I don't like, honestly. The only reason I am speaking about it is because he spoke about it afterwards.

The Emirates FA Cup Chelsea boss Frank Lampard tells Liverpool not to get too arrogant 23/07/2020 AT 02:53