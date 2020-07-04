Chelsea bounce back to reclaim fourth with vital win over struggling Watford

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on July 04, 2020

Premier League – Stamford Bridge – Chelsea 3 (Giroud 28’, Willian 43’ pen, Barkley 90+2') Watford 0

Chelsea moved back into fourth place in the Premier League after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Watford in the evening kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

The victory was virtually certain by half-time. Mason Mount and Ross Barkley combined to set Olivier Giroud up to tuck a shot into the far corner after 28 minutes. Just before half-time, Christian Pulisic was fouled in the penalty area by Etienne Capoue and Willian converted the resulting penalty.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster made good saves from Giroud and Willian in the second half before Barkley added a third in injury time. Watford had a spirited ten minutes after the drinks break, with Kepa Arrizabalaga denying Danny Welbeck, but were otherwise poor throughout.

Chelsea now leapfrog Manchester United and are in a tight race with them, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the three qualifying places for the Champions League next year. Watford remain just outside the relegation zone in 17th position and, with Manchester City at home and Arsenal away to finish, will be looking for maximum points at home to Norwich on Tuesday.

TALKING POINT

Will Chelsea qualify for the Champions League? This was an important three points for Chelsea after Manchester United’s victory over Bournemouth today that temporarily moved them to fifth in the Premier League. It’s a four-way fight with United, Wolves and Leicester City for the three available places, with little margin for error. Chelsea have three away games in their last five – including a trip to Anfield – before they host Wolves in the last game of the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Willian (Chelsea)

Chelsea were excellent in attack tonight and Willian was at the heart of most of their best work. He calmly slotted the penalty that effectively sealed the game, and his incisive running and link-up play with Mount and Pulisic had Watford pinned back all evening. Willian almost added another in the second half when he drew a smart save out of Foster with a low shot.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa 6; James 7, Zouma 7, Christensen 6, Azpilicueta 6; Kante 7, Mount 7, Barkley 7; Willian 8, Giroud 7, Pulisic 7

SUBS: Gilmour 6, Loftus-Cheek 6, Hudson-Odoi 6, Abraham 6

Watford (4-5-1): Foster 7; Femenia 6, Dawson 6, Kabasele 6, Mariappa 6; Hughes 7, Chalobah 6, Capoue 5, Doucoure 6, Sarr 6; Deeney 6

SUBS: Cleverley 6, Welbeck 7, Masina 6, Pereyra 6

KEY MOMENTS

19’ GOOD SAVE! Willian wins the ball near the centre circle and finds Pulisic. He in turn slides Giroud into the Watford area on the left. Giroud shoots low and back across goal, but Foster's trailing leg kicks the ball to safety.

28’ GOAL! Chelsea 1 (Giroud 28) Watford 0 Lovely stuff from Chelsea here. Mount injects some urgency, and finds Barkley in the tight gap between Watford's midfield and defence. Barley slides it to Giroud in the area, who angles a low shot back across goal and into the right corner of the net.

42’ PENALTY! Pulisic bursts into the area and then cuts back quickly. Capoue catches him as he does so, and it's a penalty to Chelsea.

43’ GOAL! Chelsea 2 (Willian pen. 43) Watford 0 Willian steps up and places it high into the net on the right, with Foster diving the other way.

59’ CLOSE! Great play from Willian who picks it up near the centre circle and drives to the edge of the Watford box. He slips a ball through to Giroud, who shoots on the turn but it's smothered behind by Foster.

81’ GOOD SAVE! Chalobah finds Welbeck with a lovely, angled ball into the penalty area. Welbeck opens his body up and places a low shot to the bottom right corner, but Kepa gets a good hand on it and Chelsea scramble clear.

90+2’ GOAL! Chelsea 3 (Barkley 90+2) Watford 0 Chelsea round of the evening with a lovely goal. Pulisic finds Azpilicueta on the left of the Chelsea area. Azpilicueta cuts it back to Barkley, who takes a touch to set himself from ten yards out and lifts his shot high into the net with his left foot.

KEY STATS

Willian is now the sixth player in the history of the Premier League to have scored a penalty in three consecutive games.

Watford haven’t won at Stamford Bridge since May 1986.

