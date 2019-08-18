Chelsea can only blame themselves for Leicester draw - Lampard

Mason Mount gave the Blues a deserved lead at the break at Stamford Bridge after a bright first-half performance but Wilfriend Ndidi's header won Brendan Rodgers' side a point.

Though encouraged by how his side performed in the first half, Lampard has urged his players to learn the lessons from their second-half lull, with Leicester left to rue missed chances which could have won them the game.

"Really good start, fantastic start. We could have been two or three up, quick and bright energy in the team," he told Sky Sports after the match.

"But after that we allowed Leicester back into the game, and then second half I wasn’t very happy. We offered them too many chances to counter attack, we didn’t have enough calmness on the ball, and that allowed them right back into the game.

"We can only look at ourselves. I think today once the pressure came, we didn’t have enough angles or options to keep the ball moving.

"We were camped in their half for the first 20, 25 minutes, but we need to be ready when the game changes, to grab it back. We need a bit of personality about us. We saw it in midweek but today we didn’t quite have it."

The draw was Lampard's first match in charge of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and is without a win in three competitive matches at the club.