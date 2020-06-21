Chelsea come from behind to beat Aston Villa and strengthen top-four place

Premier League – Villa Park – Aston Villa 1 (Hause 43') Chelsea 2 (Pulisic 60', Giroud 62')

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud scored a quickfire double as Chelsea came from behind to pile more misery on struggling Aston Villa and tighten their grip on fourth-place

Dean Smith's side had just over 20 per cent of possession in the first half but took the lead courtesy of Kortney Hause's first Premier League goal on the stroke of half-time.

Premier League West Ham, Bournemouth off to worst possible restart as relegation reality kicks in A DAY AGO

The defender was in the right place at the right time to slot home after Kepa Arrizabalaga could only parry Anwar El Ghazi's shot into his path.​

Chelsea had peppered Villa's goal for much of the afternoon without reward and, as their frustration continued well into the second half, Frank Lampard introduced Ross Barkley and Pulisic, with the latter making an immediate impact to equalise from a fine Cesar Azpilicueta cross on the hour-mark.​

And the turnaround was complete only two minutes later, with Azpilicueta registering a second assist of the game, teeing up Giroud who had time to turn inside the area and fire past Orjan Nyland, via a deflection.

Inspired by Pulisic's impact, Villa's substitute Jota almost levelled the score at the death with his first touch but saw his sweeping effort drift agonisingly wide of Kepa's far post.

The victory sees Chelsea widen the gap on fifth-placed Manchester United to five points, while Villa remain second from bottom, a point adrift of safety.

More to follow​...

Premier League Werner signing excites Chelsea boss Lampard YESTERDAY AT 17:43