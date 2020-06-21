Football
Premier League

Chelsea come from behind to beat Aston Villa and strengthen top-four place

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Aston Villa.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

Premier League – Villa Park – Aston Villa 1 (Hause 43') Chelsea 2 (Pulisic 60', Giroud 62')

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud scored a quickfire double as Chelsea came from behind to pile more misery on struggling Aston Villa and tighten their grip on fourth-place

Dean Smith's side had just over 20 per cent of possession in the first half but took the lead courtesy of Kortney Hause's first Premier League goal on the stroke of half-time.

Premier League

West Ham, Bournemouth off to worst possible restart as relegation reality kicks in

A DAY AGO

The defender was in the right place at the right time to slot home after Kepa Arrizabalaga could only parry Anwar El Ghazi's shot into his path.​

Chelsea had peppered Villa's goal for much of the afternoon without reward and, as their frustration continued well into the second half, Frank Lampard introduced Ross Barkley and Pulisic, with the latter making an immediate impact to equalise from a fine Cesar Azpilicueta cross on the hour-mark.​

And the turnaround was complete only two minutes later, with Azpilicueta registering a second assist of the game, teeing up Giroud who had time to turn inside the area and fire past Orjan Nyland, via a deflection.

Inspired by Pulisic's impact, Villa's substitute Jota almost levelled the score at the death with his first touch but saw his sweeping effort drift agonisingly wide of Kepa's far post.

The victory sees Chelsea widen the gap on fifth-placed Manchester United to five points, while Villa remain second from bottom, a point adrift of safety.

More to follow​...

Premier League

Werner signing excites Chelsea boss Lampard

YESTERDAY AT 17:43
Premier League

Jack Grealish charged with driving without due care

18/06/2020 AT 15:02
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaAston Villa
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Chelsea fight back to earn 2-1 win at struggling Villa

7 MINUTES AGO
Football

Ludogorets continue dominance with ninth straight Bulgarian title

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Premier League Top Scorers

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Premier League Standings

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'It's all our fault' - Mikel Arteta after Arsenal lose at Brighton

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

00:00:48
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

19/06/2020 AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Champion of Champions

Robertson rallies to beat O’Sullivan in decider and reach Champion of Champions final

08/11/2019 AT 22:10
World Championships

Cummings withdraws from worlds after road race omission

14/09/2017 AT 11:50
Formula 1

Force India reveals bold winglet addition

14/09/2017 AT 08:22
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

19/06/2020 AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
World Championships

Usain Bolt 'confident and ready' ahead of London farewell

01/08/2017 AT 18:57
View more

What's On

Previous articleNewcastle blow Sheff Utd away after John Egan red card
Next articleLudogorets continue dominance with ninth straight Bulgarian title