Chelsea look set for a Jorginho-less future – but they seem far from ready for it

With Jorginho again overlooked by Frank Lampard in Chelsea’s 3-2 win at Crystal Palace, it seems the Blues’ future is one that does not include the Italian – but after struggling without him for long periods at Selhurst Park, it seems his type of player is still very much needed, writes Pete Hall.

There was glee aplenty among Chelsea fans on social media as the fresh-faced future of the club - Billy Gilmour - was handed his second Premier League start against Crystal Palace.

With N’Golo Kante out injured, Jorginho was expected to return to Frank Lampard’s starting XI, but such an inclusion would not have been universally popular among the Stamford Bridge faithful given with the Italian’s rather more relaxed approach to the game.

Yet, somewhat boldly, Lampard went for teenager Gilmour in the holding midfield role, and it appeared to pay off as Chelsea strolled into a two-goal lead as they searched for the three points that would send them third in the table.

Tammy Abraham celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal against Palace

Gilmour did in fact complete more passes than anyone on the pitch, but as Palace battled back into the match, eventually being within a lick of paint of snatching a point late on, it was in midfield where Chelsea lost control.

Jorginho came on late in the second-half and calmed things down, thereby helping the Blues see out a crucial victory. He may not be the player Chelsea want as the biggest youth revolution since the ‘60s down the Kings Road takes hold, but having someone of his type, and knowhow, available should still be on Lampard’s mind.

Before the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of football in March, Blues vice-captain Jorginho was a regular under Lampard. Only skipper Cesar Azpilicueta had played more minutes across all competitions than the Italy international.

Kante has got the nod as holding midfielder once more for Lampard since the restart, having battled back to full fitness over the enforced break, with Jorginho an unused substitute in each of Chelsea’s four league and cup matches.

Even with Kante out, though, Jorginho was left out from the start on Tuesday, and his face showed his frustration as the teams took to the field.

Gilmour was passing the ball around at will early on, supported well by Ross Barkley and Mason Mount. At 2-0 Chelsea were in control, and it looked like only a minor miracle would revitalise Palace. Zaha’s thunderbolt from fully 30 yards was just that phenomenon Palace needed, and where things started to unravel for Chelsea.

Even as Tammy Abraham made it 3-1 in the second half, it was very much against the run of play, as Palace took hold of midfield and dominated second-half possession, causing Chelsea all kinds of problems.

A team with more quality up front would certainly have made Chelsea pay. A 19-year-old Gilmour, with two attack-minded midfielders alongside him, was simply overrun. He was not at fault, it was the system that left him exposed.

Christian Benteke’s rare home goal 82 seconds after Abraham’s strike caused more jitters in the Chelsea backline, with nerves only calmed when Jorginho came on.

Jorginho did what Jorginho does. It may anger the short-fused social media Chelsea critics, but he does a job, on occasion.

Gilmour may well be the future – he certainly has the talent to be the focal point of Lampard's long-term plans. But if Chelsea are going to get back fighting for titles again, the rookies need help. Jorginho may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but his calming influence, in certain games, is still a vital asset.

