Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2019-20: United up first for Blues

By Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Chelsea’s opening Premier League fixture of the 2019-20 season could barely be more daunting with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United looming on August 11.

Chelsea's first home game comes against Leicester City on August 17.

It will be a tricky Christmas period with Chelsea due to face Tottenham away on December 21, and then Arsenal away on December 28.

If they are in contention for honours at the end of the season, Chelsea's penultimate match sees them travel to Liverpool on May 9.

KEY DATES

Date Opponent
11/08 (opening game) Manchester United (A)
21/12 Tottenham Hotspur (A)
26/12 (Boxing Day) Southampton (H)
28/12 Arsenal (A)
01/01 (New Year's Day) Brighton (A)
22/01 Arsenal (H)
22/02 Tottenham Hotspur (H)
17/05 (final day) Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
