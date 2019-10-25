Kante has been struggling for fitness throughout the season so far, having made just four Premier League appearances.

It was thought that he could be back for the weekend's meeting with Burnley but Lampard says the former Leicester man will have to wait for some time yet.

"N’Golo won’t be ready [for Burnley]. He is outside on his own, physical work to deal with a few issues," he told his press conference.

"We need to get him right now because he has been in and out through the whole season as we know.

"I just want him fit so I think that he has played a lot of football for four years. He has had a big injury off the back of last season.

"So I think that maybe we, I, he is suffering from that big injury and a little fall out from that.

"I think now it is time to take a small step back just to get his fitness up and be confident that we won’t have a domino effect with small injuries so there’s no actual timeframe."

Lampard also admitted that summer signing Christian Pulisic deserves more starts at Stamford Bridge, having impressed in the 1-0 midweek victory over Ajax, providing the assist for the winning goal.

"The way he's played he deserves a starting place regularly in the last few weeks, but so do others and that's what I keep saying is the nice problem that I have.

"But it's brilliant that he's coming on and making the impact that he's making and of course he'll get his starts, that's the reason he's come here.

"But we've got Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was top class against Newcastle last week at home, in terms of creation, Willian, I think I declared him our best player in the great patch we had of four-or-five games.