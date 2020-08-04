Football
Pedro undergoes surgery after Chelsea FA Cup defeat

Pedro celebrates

Image credit: Getty Images

2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

Chelsea's Spanish winger Pedro has had surgery after sustaining a shoulder injury in Saturday's FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal, the 33-year-old said on Tuesday.

Pedro had replaced forward Christian Pulisic in the game which Chelsea lost 2-1, after the American, who scored in the first half, pulled up with a hamstring problem.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 33-year-old said: "The surgery went well, I will be back soon. It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you all for your support."

The club responded by wishing him a "speedy recovery."

Pedro, whose Chelsea deal expires at the end of the month, has reportedly agreed a move to Italian Serie A side AS Roma on a free transfer.

Chelsea will be back in action on Saturday as they take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie, currently trailing 3-0.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

