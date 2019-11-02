Chelsea strike duo secure points at Watford

Chelsea moved up to third place in the Premier League after piling more misery on rock-bottom Watford with a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.

Tammy Abraham got the visitors off to a flyer when he struck his 10th goal of the season on five minutes, finishing off Jorginho's sensational pass with a neat lob.

The Blues always carried the greater threat going forward and Hornets stopper, Ben Foster was in inspired form to keep out efforts from Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Abraham.

However, the visitors continued to create openings and grabbed a second just after the interval when Pulisic tapped home Abraham's low cross.

Watford rarely tested Kepa but did pull one back late on when Gerard Deulofeu converted a penalty that was awarded after a VAR check on a trip by Jorginho.

Frank Lampard's men then held on to equal a club record seventh straight away-day success in all competitions that moves them within two points of second-placed Manchester City.

Watford remain bottom of the table and winless after 11 matches, with a crucial trip to 19th-placed Norwich coming up next Friday night.

Chelsea will now turn their attention to a home clash with Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Crystal Palace next weekend.

TALKING POINT

A tale of two teams and two managers - Lampard's stock as the man in charge of Chelsea's starlets continues to rise. Indeed, the Blues ensured their midweek League Cup loss to Manchester United was quickly forgotten with an impressive success, despite a nervy finale where VAR made a late bid for the headlines. The victory bolstered their spot in the top four and sets them up nicely for a crunch Champions League match on Tuesday.

As for Watford, they huffed and puffed without ever looking like pulling off that first league success of the season. The Hornets have now failed to win any of their last 10 home matches in the topflight and are currently five points adrift of safety. It's looking pretty bleak for Quique Sánchez Flores, who was subjected to chants of 'you don't know what you're doing' when overseeing his final substitution of the match. The pressure is building and he will be well aware that his team already face a real relegation six-pointer at Norwich City next week.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ben Foster (Watford). The Hornets keeper made a succession of top-drawer saves to keep his team in it. Almost capped a superb overall display with a late, late equaliser when his header from a last-gasp free kick was pushed away by Kepa.

PLAYER RATINGS

WATFORD: Foster 8, Janmaat 6, Kabasele 6, Dawson 6, Cathcart 5, Masina 7, Chalobah 6, Doucoure 7, Deulofeu 7, Pereyra 6, Gray 6. Subs: Mariappa 6, Hughes 6, Femenia 6.



CHELSEA: Kepa 7, Azpilicueta 7, Zouma 8, Tomori 7, Emerson 7, Jorginho 8, Kovacic 8, Willian 7, Mount 7, Pulisic 7, Abraham 8. Subs: Hudson-Odoi n/a, Batshuayi n/a, James n/a.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary



KEY MOMENTS

5' - GOAL! Watford 0-1 Chelsea. Abraham races onto Jorginho's sumptuous curved pass and coolly lobs the keeper.

19' - CHELSEA CHANCES. Abraham pounces upon Mount's deflected shot but sees his low attempt brilliantly blocked by Ben Foster. Chelsea come again from a right-wing corner, but the Watford keeper somehow claws Pulisic's looping header past the far post.

39' - WATFORD CHANCE. Deulofeu dances in from the right and arrows a venomous, low drive just wide of the far post.

43' - CHELSEA CHANCE. Mount lets fly from 25 yards but sees his piledriver tipped on to the bar by Foster.

55' - GOAL! Watford 0-2 Chelsea. It's two. Willian drives through the midfield and then finds Abraham on the right of the area. The striker wastes little time drilling a low ball into the six-yard box for Pulisic to tap home.

80' - GOAL! Watford 1-2 Chelsea. Deulofeu steps up and reduces the arrears with a low penalty into the left corner he is facing. The kick was awarded after a VAR check for Jorginho's trip on Deulofeu.

90+7' - WATFORD CHANCE. Kepa gets down to his left to push Foster's header past the post after the Watford keeper had come forward for a last-gasp free kick.

KEY STATS

Lampard is only the second manager in Chelsea's history to win seven consecutive away games in all competitions, after Bobby Campbell (February-April 1989).

Pulisic has now scored four PL goals this season, already equalling his best-ever total of league goals in a season (scored 4 League goals for Dortmund in each of his final 2 seasons at the club).

Eight of Christian Pulisic's nine goal involvements for Chelsea in all competitions this season have come away from Stamford Bridge.