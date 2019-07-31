Chelsea unable to sell Danny Drinkwater after 'no concrete offers' - reports

Drinkwater was part of the Leicester side that won a famous Premier League title back in 2016 and remained with the Foxes for another season before joining Chelsea for a fee of £35million in September 2017.

However, the three-cap England international failed to nail down a spot in the first team, making 22 appearances in his first season but then just one his second - as a substitute in the FA Community Shield.

The 29-year-old came close to a temporary switch to Fulham in January that never materialised and now the Evening Standard claim new manager Lampard has decided to get rid of Drinkwater but is struggling to do so.

Despite the transfer ban that means Chelsea are unable to sign players until next summer, the club are happy to let him go and could even subsidise his wages in order to force through a transfer before the window shuts on August 8.

Frank LampardGetty Images

Reports claim the midfielder's salary, understood to be in excess of £100,000 a week, is currently a stumbling block for potential suitors although a move to another English club in the next week has not been ruled out altogether.

If Drinkwater does end up staying at Stamford Bridge, he will likely be a back-up option at best even though Drinkwater has been more involved in the pre-season friendlies under Lampard, featuring four times already this summer.

He still remains well behind the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in the pecking order with Ruben Loftus-Cheek likely to move ahead of him when he comes back from injury too.