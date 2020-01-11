Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi nets first Premier League goal as Chelsea hammer Burnley

Premier League, Stamford Bridge - Chelsea 3 (Jorginho p 27', Abraham 38', Hudson-Odoi 49') Burnley 0

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first Premier League goal as Chelsea returned to winning ways at Stamford Bridge and consolidated their top-four place with a convincing victory over Burnley.

The Blues came into the game off the back of consecutive home defeats to Bournemouth and Southampton and a third straight loss would have equalled their worst record since 1993.

That never looked likely to materialise, however, despite the fact Burnley's Jeff Hendrick had a goal ruled marginally offside after a VAR check in the 19th-minute.

Chelsea led seven minutes later when Jorginho converted from the spot after Willian was upended by Matt Lowton, and in the 38th-minute teenager Reece James' cross was finished by Tammy Abraham's header, though Nick Pope ought to have made the save.

In the absence of Christian Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi kept his place in the line-up after scoring in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, and he marked the occasion with a fine performance and first league goal, slotting home from Cesar Azpilicueta's deep delivery.

Brimming with confidence, the 19-year-old linked up on the right with fellow exciting prospect James time and time again, and but for Burnley shot-stopper Pope, desperate to make amends, it would have been a much more handsome victory for the hosts.

Chelsea remain five points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United - who thrashed Norwich 4-0 - while Burnley, now on a run of four straight defeats, are four points above the drop zone.

TALKING POINT

Hudson-Odoi makes his mark: Having lacked firepower during a run of four league defeats in eight games, Frank Lampard had demanded his side 'find a killer instinct' in his pre-match notes ahead of the visit of Burnley. They duly responded with the most convincing display at Stamford Bridge in quite some time, with Hudson-Odoi and James terrorising the Burnley defence down the right flank.

Hudson-Odoi was making just his fourth Premier League appearance of the season after suffering a serious Achilles injury in April. There was another scare when he was left clutching his troublesome right Achilles in the win over Nottingham Forest - but he looked as fresh as ever, producing an exciting display which bodes well for the second half of the season.

