Chelsea boost Champions League hopes with narrow Norwich win

Stamford Bridge, Premier League: Chelsea 1 (Giroud 45+3) Norwich 0

Chelsea recorded a routine 1-0 win over Norwich City to boost their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The already-relegated Canaries did offer stubborn resistance and almost made it to the break with the score goalless, but Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock in added time, heading home a Christian Pulisic cross to finally make the Blues’ pressure count.

The Frenchman had Chelsea’s best chances but couldn’t add to his tally, missing the target on numerous occasions, while Pulisic had had an effort tipped onto the crossbar before the goal.

Norwich kept their shape well but offered very little going forward, not mustering a single shot on target as Chelsea's beleaguered backline enjoyed a quiet evening.

Chelsea remain third and are now four points ahead of Manchester United and Leicester City, who both have a game in hand but will face off on the final day of the season. Norwich's loss means they will definitely finish bottom.

More to follow

