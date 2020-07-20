Chelsea vs Leicester vs Man Utd: Who’s in pole position to make the Champions League?

Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City are battling it out for two Champions League spots on offer but who is in pole position to secure their top four spot.

Premier League Aston Villa v Watford v Bournemouth: Who is getting relegated from the Premier League? 24 MINUTES AGO

At one point it looked like Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City would all be competing in the Champions League next season but the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban means there are just two Champions League spots now up for grabs. So, with three teams jostling for those spots, who will come out on top?

Premier League table - Top eight

Leicester City bounced back from their 4-1 humbling at Bournemouth with a solid 2-0 win at Sheffield United midweek but a three-goal defeat at Tottenham has left Chelsea and, to a lesser extent, Manchester United in the driving seat for a spot in the top four.

Chelsea sit third, a point ahead of the Foxes, with a game in hand – though that game is against Liverpool, and they follow that up with the visit of Wolves, themselves chasing down a Europa League spot.

United are fifth behind Leicester on goal difference after their midweek win against Crystal Palace, meaning a win or a draw in their game in hand at home to West Ham will put them in a commanding position ahead of a potential winner-takes-all showdown at the King Power on the last day of the season.

Remaining fixtures ft. Chelsea, Leicester, Man Utd

Liverpool vs Chelsea – July 22

Man Utd vs West Ham – July 22

Leicester vs Man Utd – July 26

Chelsea vs Wolves – July 26

Brendan Rodgers - It will be perfect

"It will be absolutely perfect. It will be all in.

"The players have been fantastic. We've got one last opportunity. Whatever the result was today, we needed a result next week.

"I always felt that no matter how well you do, there will always be disappointment. Others will be gratified with the work done over the past 17 months to be in this position. I know there will be both feelings.

The players, what they've done in the past 17 months, to put themselves in this position, it's brilliant.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Manchester United should be confident in top-four race

"We know that the other teams will do their bit but we have to concentrate on ourselves, we took some time to get going today and Palace were on the front foot pressing us. When the play and interchange and movement came, it was nice to watch," said after their win against Crystal Palace..

"Their disallowed goal looked tight and you are hoping it is offside, we were lucky there.

"We need to be more clinical in finding that type of play, when they do they are good to watch. They are so good, strong and technical and put the defenders on the back foot.

"We have two games we need to win. The players should be confident, trust themselves and trust the way they play."

Frank Lampard - We have three finals ahead

"We have three finals ahead. Recovery is going to be huge. We’ll focus on the league but have to show similar to get a result," said Lampard after the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester United.

I don’t want to put everything on three games to define individual progress, but of course we want top four and to win the final.

Premier League Premier League finale: Why race for Europe is going beyond the final week 7 HOURS AGO