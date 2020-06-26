Chelsea win a statement of intent and should not be forgotten amid the Liverpool hype

Frank Lampard elbow bumps with players after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on June 25, 2020

The minute the full-time whistle sounded at Stamford Bridge it was all about Liverpool, but Chelsea’s feat should not go unnoticed, writes Michael Hincks.

It was inevitable in the circumstances. Christian Pulisic’s opener for Chelsea against Manchester City was the goal that could have handed Liverpool the title. Kevin De Bruyne’s equaliser was the moment the tide seemingly turned with Liverpool potentially being made to wait. And then, finally, Willian’s penalty, after Fernandinho’s red card, was the goal which saw Liverpool over the line.

The night belonged to Liverpool as their players gratefully watched on from a hotel, but the significance of Chelsea’s victory should not be forgotten.

The win moved Chelsea onto 54 points, one behind Leicester in third and five ahead of Manchester United in fifth and Wolves in sixth.

It was a vital victory given United’s 3-0 display the previous night over Sheffield United, while Wolves’ two wins of the spin has also put them in contention for a top-four spot.

It has left Leicester, who have drawn their last two games, looking over their shoulder and starting to frantically worry that a Champions League spot may not be so secure after all.

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers (C) talks to his team during the first drinks break during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, centra Image credit: Getty Images

The Foxes still have a healthy six-point cushion over United and Wolves with seven matches to go, but they can ill-afford to keep dropping points.

Chelsea meanwhile look the more likely to finish third behind champions Liverpool and Manchester City.

It was a statement of intent from Chelsea as they dismantled the old champions to crown the new.

With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech arriving in the summer, as well as potentially Kai Havertz, there will be a renewed belief at Stamford Bridge that Chelsea can mount a serious title challenge.

Timo Werner is on his way to Chelsea... Image credit: Imago

They would have some gap to close given Liverpool could yet surpass the 100-point mark, but it is a lofty target Lampard will be aiming for.

However, the Chelsea boss is aware that consistency is key if you want to win the title…

On challenging Liverpool and City next year, Lampard said: “They are two of if not the best teams in the world. They are going to be there, and it’s clear to us that’s a gap we want to try and breach and move towards.

One result against City and a good performance is a great feeling tonight, but the reason we haven’t amassed enough points is because of consistency, which those two teams have reached. There’s a clear gap and it won’t happen overnight with one or two signings. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done.

“Liverpool and City have been a work in progress for a good few years now, they’ve had a lot of success and they’re getting success now. I’m not going to get carried away. We can get better. We can be better on the ball; we can have more possession. This was one of the only games where we didn’t have the lion’s share of possession, and we have to accept that and be happy with the result.”

As Lampard said, one game does not turn Chelsea into future title contenders, but it has set them on their way to a Champions League place.

That would give them the ideal foundation going into next season, where fresh faces will look to lift Chelsea to even greater heights.

