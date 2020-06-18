Chris Wilder frustrated with VAR failure to correct Hawk-eye error

Chris Wilder was disappointed not to see the VAR intervene to give what appeared to be a clear Sheffield United goal at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland appeared to carry the ball way over the line in the first half at Villa Park, but referee Michael Oliver indicated the goal-line technology had not signalled for a goal and play was allowed to continue.

Hawk-eye have since apologised for the failure to award the goal, but Wilder, whose side drew 0-0, issued his frustration that VAR did not then step in and correct the decision missed by Hawk-eye.

"The [Hawk-eye] statement's come out, unprecedented, unbelievable," Wilder told Sky Sports. "That's the balance. We were waiting for somebody, I don't know who it was at Stockley Park, to show a bit of courage, stick their chest out and say I'll make that decision.

"But if they say they haven't seen it, and seven cameras haven't seen it, I suppose he's going to say he can't make that decision. I think we all had the feel, both sets of players, fans and staff, I think even speaking to the referee and the fourth official, I think we all had the feel of a goal.

"You listen to the statement that's been given by Hawk-Eye, my issue is one of frustration, seven cameras haven't picked it up, the most technical league in the world, video analysis and everything we see at every angle hasn't seen a goal. That's disappointing from our point of view."

The Professional Game Match Officials Board released their own statement after the match, explaining that because the on-field referee did not receive a goal "signal" the VAR could not intervene, leaving Wilder feeling sympathy for Oliver and his fourth official at Villa Park, Chris Kavanah.

"We've got Chris Kavanagh, one of the best refs in the Premier League, and Michael Oliver, one of the best refs in Europe," Wilder added. "If you asked them tonight they'll be scratching their heads.

"I've got to say I feel really sorry for the two main actors in it. We believed it should have been referred, and that's what we were asking for, a referral."

