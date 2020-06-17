Football
Premier League

Controversy as Aston Villa hold Sheffield United on Premier League return

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Michael Oliver was centre of attention for the wrong reasons

Image credit: Getty Images

ByDaniel Harris
an hour ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

Premier League, Villa Park – Aston Villa 0 Sheffield United 0

Goal-line technology stole the show as Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a rancid goalless draw on the Premier League’s return. Villa stay second-bottom, Blades stay sixth.

Before the game, the players paused for a minute’s silence to remember the tragic loss of life over the last period, then when Michael Oliver blew there first whistle, he and all the players took a knee to indicate their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, whose logo adorned the back of every shirt. The symbolism was powerful; let us hope that we soon progress to action.

Premier League

The world will be watching us, says Villa's Smith

15/06/2020 AT 11:46

Not very much happened after that, both sides looking short of fitness, save for one major moment. Ollie Norwood swung in a free-kick and, under pressure from John Egan, Orjan Nyland made a mess, wrapping himself around the far post, ball touching side-netting. For some reason, though, the referee’s watch lacked the same match-fitness as the players, failing to vibrate, so play went on because Michael Oliver decided not to check with VAR based on what his eyes showed him.

If anything, the match got worse after the break. Villa remained on top but created less, and there were no certain chances, never mind clear goals bafflingly disallowed. Still, the Premier League is back!

  • Premier League players take a knee at kick-off
  • Goal-line technology fail! Hawk-Eye apologise after stunning incident denies Sheffield United

TALKING POINT

Will more games be like this? Villa need points to stay up and Blades need point to qualify for Europe, but despite not having played for three months, both sides were lacklustre, slow of foot and thought. Given the stakes, perhaps the players suffered from a lack of fitness and the lack of crowd failed to make up the adrenaline shortfall - in which case, we may see more of the same during the next couple of weeks. Or will some teams find what they need?

Aston Villa and Sheffield United take a knee

Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Keinan Davis (Aston Villa): This is a terrible choice to be forced to make, but Davis put himself about on debut, especially in the first half, causing John Egan problems. He should have scored one, almost scored another, and looks a decent prospect.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa: Nyland 5, Konsa 6, Hause 6, Mings 6, Targett 6, DouglasLuiz 6, McGinn 5, Hourihane 6, El Ghazi 5, Davis 6, Grealish 6. Subs: Sematta 6, Trezeguet 6, Nakamba 6, Elmohamady 6.

Sheffield United: Henderson 6, Basham 6, Egan 5, Robinson 6, Baldock 5, Norwood 5, Lundstram 5, Berge 5, Stevens 5, Sharp 5, McBurnie 5. Subs: Freeman 6, McGoldrick 6, Mousset 6.

KEY MOMENTS

11’ - CHANCE! Villa win another corner and Grealish picks out Hause at the back post; he heads over to the far, and there's Davis, five yards out! He's going to score a debut goal! No he isn't! Berge stands up really well, getting right in the way, and Davis heads over. That was a very good chance.

35’ - WIDE! Another left-wing corner for Villa, Hourihane with it, and he swings it out .. and Hause is there! But he bumps into the ball rather than heads the ball - in fairness, it's at a difficult height - and it trickles wide.

42’ - GOAL-LINE TECHNOLOGY FAILS! Eesh! Blades win a free-kick down the left and Norwood swings it in ... it's rubbish, but Nyland makes a right old mess of it under pressure from Egan, finding himself wrapped around the post and inside the side-netting, ball kissing net. That's a goal, is that, but it seems that VAR is still in pre-season mode, so the watch doesn't vibrate and the ref waves play on. Why didn’t he check?

52’ - GOOD STOP! Targett lifts a ball over the Blades defence and Davis shows for it yet again, controlling beautifully on his chest and swinging a left-footer goalwards ... but Henderson is there, pranging it behind. That's a good save.

58’ - WASTE! Aaaarggghhh! Grealish drives through rte centre-circle - is he no longer playing off the left? - then sends El Ghazi away with a gorgeously weighted pass into the his stride. Davis is in the middle, and El Ghazi sees him, then smacks his low cross just too hard for the striker's lunge. That was very silly, because any kind of sensible ball and it was 1-0.

60’ - SAVE! Grealish turns up on the aforementioned left and glides a ball back to McGinn on the edge of the box; he takes a touch, then tries to fox Henderson by outswinging a left-footer, but Henderson reads him and flies to his left to tip around the post. The corner comes to nowt.

Premier League

Premier League clubs agree matchday protocols

11/06/2020 AT 13:49
Premier League

Kante returns to contact training at Chelsea ahead of Premier League return

09/06/2020 AT 15:18
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueAston VillaSheffield United
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Sterling scores first Premier League goal since resumption

24 MINUTES AGO
Football

VAR called into action as Eibar draw with Athletic Bilbao

43 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Mainz boost survival hopes with shock win over Borussia Dortmund

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer-UEFA decisions taken on European club competitions

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Even Østensen? Viking forward scores incredible acrobatic effort

00:00:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Premier League

Liverpool to appeal length of Mane ban

11/09/2017 AT 16:57
Premier League

Paper Round: Inter Milan to bid for Mane, Nasri to join Balotelli at Nice

31/07/2017 AT 21:59
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleGoal-line technology fail! Hawk-Eye apologise after stunning incident denies Sheffield United
Next articleVAR called into action as Eibar draw with Athletic Bilbao