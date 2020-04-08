The Tottenham manager was pictured with Ndombele on Hadley Common, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also filmed running side by side in the London park.

Following the incident, Spurs warned its players and staff over lockdown breaches during the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought on widespread postponements across the sporting calendar.

And while Mourinho accepted his actions went against government protocol, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss did not apologise for flouting the restrictions.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” Mourinho said, per BBC Sport.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

A Tottenham statement said on Tuesday: "All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message."