The Premier League's plans to complete the season features heavily in Tuesday's Paper Round.

Player feedback ‘crucial’ for PL return

Feedback from Premier League players will play an integral role during discussions with the UK government, the Daily Mail reports. A cross-sport meeting will take place with the government on Wednesday, and those talks are expected to include the Premier League’s plans to ensure a safe return for football. Last week, Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero admitted some players were “scared” about the plans to complete the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the Premier League is aware that any return to training and matches would need the backing of the players.

Paper Round’s view: Player power could yet play a role, and after 10 positive tests were recorded across Germany’s top two divisions on Monday, what would happen if Premier League stars choose to down tools in the fear of putting their families at risk? It’s just another potential hazard on the road to football’s return, but that’s a path the Premier League still seem willing to take.

***

Will Wembley be used?

The use of Wembley Stadium is back on the agenda as the Premier League continues to consider ways of finishing the season, The Sun reports. With the notion of neutral venues proposed last week, playing at the national stadium has become a “serious option” as locations away from built-up areas are considered. Wembley is currently surrounded by vacant university accommodation, as well as restaurants and outlets, and this area could be sealed off to help minimise the risks involved. Premier League clubs will meet once more on Monday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the UK’s lockdown exit strategy on Sunday.

Paper Round’s view: The bottom six clubs have reportedly stated their opposition to neutral venues, and only time will tell as to how much say they have on the matter. Wembley makes sense as far as London-based games are concerned, but should matches go ahead, then the concern will switch to whether these pitches can cope with regular fixtures. That, though, is far down on the list of current concerns amid this current pandemic.

***

De Bruyne talks when season ends

Kevin De Bruyne will begin talks of a contract extension with Manchester City once the season is over, the Daily Mail reports. The 28-year-old admitted he would have to consider his future at City if the club’s two-year Champions League ban is upheld. City are keen to tie down the Belgian, with Real Madrid and PSG both interested in the midfielder.

Paper Round’s view: Club wants to keep most important player. No surprise. But it looks as though the decision could be out of City’s hands. If the ban remains, does De Bruyne really want two years away from the Champions League when he is arguably at his prime? He basically said it himself. No.

***

United’s Henderson dilemma

Manchester United face the possible dilemma over Dean Henderson and his loan spell at Sheffield United, The Sun reports. Henderson is currently with the Blades, and his loan deal is set to expire on June 30, before the Premier League season is concluded. With both Uniteds challenging for a Champions League spot, Manchester United could look to bring Henderson back and hinder the Sheffield club’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Paper Round’s view: A dilemma highlighting the potential hazards surrounding player contracts, transfers and loans, but if the season is extended, expect something to happen with the June 30 deadline too. There have already been reports about bringing in short-term deals until the end of the season, so expect to read more on that in the coming weeks as contracts tick down to their final few days.

