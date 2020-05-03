Could the Premier League season finish in Australia?

An audacious new proposal to finish the Premier League season has surfaced – playing the remaining matches 9,000 miles away in Australia.

The Premier League have floated June 12 as a possible date to return, but there have been few agreements over how the remaining 92 games could take place.

Now bosses have been offered an unlikely Plan B by agent Gary Williams, who suggests flying teams over to Perth to complete the campaign.

"I have had discussions with contacts at Premier League clubs and they like the idea," Williams told The Sun.

"I have also spoken with government officials and they are enthusiastic. We are speaking again this week."

Perth's Optus Stadium is among the stadiums put forward in the proposal Image credit: Getty Images

Williams already has the blessing of Perth state senator Glenn Sterle, who dismissed concerns over the risk involved.

"We have almost no new cases. It would just be a case of some quarantine for our friends when they arrive and then we are up and running," said Sterle.

"When Gary first mentioned it, I thought it was a wonderful idea. I’m glad he is getting the same response from the people in the game he has called.

"This is the centre of the sporting universe in Australia. We have fresh air and good weather. It would be ideal."

Perth has four stadiums that could be used for football – Optus Stadium (65,000 capacity), the WAKA (24,500), Perth Oval (20,500) and Joondalup Arena (16,000).

Australia have had 95 confirmed deaths from Covid-19 compared to over 28,000 in the United Kingdom.

Other potential solutions to solve the Premier League conundrum include housing teams in World Cup-style camps and playing out matches behind closed doors, finishing the season immediately, and scrapping it entirely.

France became the latest top-flight league to be cancelled this week, joining the Netherlands and Belgium. PSG were awarded the title.

SO COULD IT ACTUALLY HAPPEN?

It does seem that the Premier League will have to be creative to finish the season – particularly if it wants a quick resolution.

There are far fewer reported cases of coronavirus in Western Australia than the UK. If all 20 teams can isolate for two weeks upon arrival, and rigorous testing ensures no one travels who has the virus, then in theory you could stop any spread.

It would also ease fears from the police, who are worried people will ignore advice and gather at stadiums where matches are taking place, and ensure that all games take place on neutral soil.

But there are obvious sticking points. Firstly, Perth is seven hours ahead of the UK, meaning some late kick-offs for players as TV bosses try to maximise their audience back home. The current suggestion is three matches a day, potentially putting kick-offs at 19:00 (12:00 UK time), 21:00 (14:00) and 23:00 (16:00).

And what about the players? Some already sound uneasy about being locked away from their families, and that anxiety would only be heightened if they were forced halfway around the world. And would the Australian government – or any government – actually approve this? They've got a grasp on the coronavirus situation causing global havoc. Why would they risk a new wave of outbreaks for something as trivial as football?

