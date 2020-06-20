Dawson’s stoppage time overhead kick cancels out Chilwell rocket

UNE 20: Craig Dawson of Watford celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Leicester City at Vicarage Road on June 20, 2020 in Watford, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to

Premier League, Vicarage Road – Watford 1 (Dawson 90+3’) Leicester City 1 (Chilwell 90’)

Acrobatic Dawson goal cancels out Chilwell rocket

In a game that saw two former managers go head to head against their previous employers, there was more than just three points at stake. Two teams with opposite fortunes, Leicester City were looking to strengthen their hold on a Champions League spot, while Watford were aiming to climbing away from the relegation zone in an effort to secure another season of Premier League football.

Transfers Ben Chilwell to Chelsea edges closer as Leicester extend Christian Fuchs deal - Paper Round 18/06/2020 AT 06:37

It was Rodger's side that settled the quickest with long spells of possession, James Maddison was instrumental in spreading the play and was always looking to thread the ever dangerous Vardy in behind the Watford line to grab his 20th goal of the season.

Watford eventually found their groove and began to carve out some of the best chances of the first half as they began to press Leicester's defensive. Ndidi was caught in possession on the edge of his box by Troy Deeney who's pass quickly found Doucouré in front of goal, but his shot was well stopped by Kasper Schmeichel.

Just before half time Capoue picked out Sarr with a glorious cross field pass, the forward then sent a dangerous cross to the back post where two Watford players were waiting to pounce, but young James Justin had other ideas and managed to force the ball out for a corner.

After the restart, Watford continued where they left off. Capoue once again found Sarr with a sublime defence splitting pass, sending the pacey forward clean on goal with only Schmeichel to beat. But it was the Leicester captain to the rescue as his strong left hand managed to stop Sarr lifting the ball over his head to break the deadlock.

Both teams showed signs of rustiness at times and the managers took full advantage of the extra substitutes available to them. It was the introduction of Damarei Grey for the ineffective Harvey Barnes that helped Rodger's side look more dangerous in the final third.

Leicester had a flurry of chances with 15 minutes to go, as Marc Albrighton struck the post with venomous effort and moments later Maddison forced Ben Foster into a smart save with his low driving shot.

On the stroke of 90 minutes it was Grey who had the vision to see Chilwell unmarked on the edge of the Watford box with a delightful pass but the England leftback still had plenty of work to do, as he perfectly cushioned the ball down and fired a rocket of a left-footed strike across Ben Foster's goal, off the post and into the back of the net. Leicester at this point looked set to take all three points back to the King Power stadium.

But in the dying moments of the game Watford won a corner and Craig Dawson, who had been solid all afternoon stunned the visitors with an audacious overhead kick to grab his first goal for the club and a vital point for the North London club.

Only time will tell how important that point will be for Watford and how costly the two points dropped will be for Leicester City.

Talking Point:

Despite having the lion's share of possession of 69% and better pass completion rate, Leicester City couldn't make their dominance count as the game ended with the points being shared.

Player Rating:

Watford: Ben Foster - 7 - Kiko Femenía - 6 - Christian Kabasele - 6 - Craig Dawson - 9 - Adam Masina - 6 - Étienne Capoue - 7 - Will Hughes - 7 - Ismaïla Sarr -8 - Abdoulaye Doucouré - 7 - Roberto Pereyra - 6 - Troy Deeney - 7

Subs: Heurelho Gomes - NA - Adrian Mariappa - NA (77') - Tom Cleverley - NA (77') - Danny Welbeck - NA (69') - Nathaniel Chalobah - NA (77') - Craig Cathcart - NA - Andre Gray - NA - José Holebas - NA (88') - Ignacio Pussetto - NA

Player Rating:

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel - 8 - James Justin - 7 - Jonny Evans -7 - Çaglar Söyüncü -6 - Ben Chilwell - 8 - Wilfred Ndidi - 6 - Marc Albrighton - 7 - Youri Tielemans -7 - James Maddison -7 - Harvey Barnes - 6 - Jamie Vardy - 6

Subs: Wes Morgan - NA - Damarai Gray - 8 (65') - Danny Ward - NA - Kelechi Iheanacho - NA (83') - Ayoze Pérez - NA - Hamza Choudhury - NA (76') - Nampalys Mendy - N/A - Christian Fuchs - NA - Ryan Bennett - NA

Man of the match: Craig Dawson

Craig Dawson not only produced a moment of magic in the dying stages of the game to grab a point for the Hornets. But he was also solid at the back and kept Jamie Vardy quiet for the entire game

Key Events

34' Good save from Schmeichel!! Deeney dispossess Ndidi on the edge of his box and passes it to Doucouré, who's shot from inside the box is too close to the keeper and that's the home side's best chance of the half

45+8' Capoue find Sarr with a brilliant crossfield pass who sends in a dangerous cross to the back post, but somehow James Justin clears the ball away from Watford players

47' Another brilliant save from Schmeichel with an out stretched left arm. Sarr is slipped in with a quick counter attack and tries to lift it over the Leicester captain.

75' A series of chances for Leicester!! starting with Albrighton his shot strikes the post and Maddison follows up with a low drive from the edge of the box

90' A sweet strike from the Leicester City leftback that had goal written all over it from the moment left his foot. Ben Foster could only watch as it flew past him

90+3' A dramatic end to the game!!! Dawson first goal for the club with an acrobatic effort after the ball was swing into the box from a corner

Key Stat (Taken from Opta)

The only previous 1-1 draw in the Premier League, with both goals coming in or after the 90th minute was between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates in April 2011

In a game that saw two former managers go head to head against their previous employers, there was more than just three points at stake. Two teams with opposite fortunes, Leicester City were looking to strengthen their hold on a Champions League spot, while Watford were aiming to climbing away from the relegation zone in an effort to secure another season of Premier League football.

It was Rodger's side that settled the quickest with long spells of possession, James Maddison was instrumental in spreading the play and was always looking to thread the ever dangerous Vardy in behind the Watford line to grab his 20th goal of the season.

Watford eventually found their groove and began to carve out some of the best chances of the first half as they began to press Leicester's defensive. Ndidi was caught in possession on the edge of his box by Troy Deeney who's pass quickly found Doucouré in front of goal, but his shot was well stopped by Kasper Schmeichel.

Just before half time Capoue picked out Sarr with a glorious cross field pass, the forward then sent a dangerous cross to the back post where two Watford players were waiting to pounce, but young James Justin had other ideas and managed to force the ball out for a corner.

After the restart, Watford continued where they left off. Capoue once again found Sarr with a sublime defence splitting pass, sending the pacey forward clean on goal with only Schmeichel to beat. But it was the Leicester captain to the rescue as his strong left hand managed to stop Sarr lifting the ball over his head to break the deadlock.

Both teams showed signs of rustiness at times and the managers took full advantage of the extra substitutes available to them. It was the introduction of Damarei Grey for the ineffective Harvey Barnes that helped Rodger's side look more dangerous in the final third.

Leicester had a flurry of chances with 15 minutes to go, as Marc Albrighton struck the post with venomous effort and moments later Maddison forced Ben Foster into a smart save with his low driving shot.

On the stroke of 90 minutes it was Grey who had the vision to see Chilwell unmarked on the edge of the Watford box with a delightful pass but the England leftback still had plenty of work to do, as he perfectly cushioned the ball down and fired a rocket of a left-footed strike across Ben Foster's goal, off the post and into the back of the net. Leicester at this point looked set to take all three points back to the King Power stadium.

But in the dying moments of the game Watford won a corner and Craig Dawson, who had been solid all afternoon stunned the visitors with an audacious overhead kick to grab his first goal for the club and a vital point for the North London club.

Only time will tell how important that point will be for Watford and how costly the two points dropped will be for Leicester City.

Talking Point:

Despite having the lion's share of possession at 69% and better pass completion rate, Leicester City couldn't make their dominance count as the game ended the points being shared.

Player Rating:

Watford: Ben Foster - 7 - Kiko Femenía - 6 - Christian Kabasele - 6 - Craig Dawson - 9 - Adam Masina - 6 - Étienne Capoue - 7 - Will Hughes - 7 - Ismaïla Sarr -8 - Abdoulaye Doucouré - 7 - Roberto Pereyra - 6 - Troy Deeney - 7

Subs: Heurelho Gomes - NA - Adrian Mariappa - NA (77') - Tom Cleverley - NA (77') - Danny Welbeck - NA (69') - Nathaniel Chalobah - NA (77') - Craig Cathcart - NA - Andre Gray - NA - José Holebas - NA (88') - Ignacio Pussetto - NA

Player Rating:

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel - 8 - James Justin - 7 - Jonny Evans -7 - Çaglar Söyüncü -6 - Ben Chilwell - 8 - Wilfred Ndidi - 6 - Marc Albrighton - 7 - Youri Tielemans -7 - James Maddison -7 - Harvey Barnes - 6 - Jamie Vardy - 6

Subs: Wes Morgan - NA - Damarai Gray - 8 (65') - Danny Ward - NA - Kelechi Iheanacho - NA (83') - Ayoze Pérez - NA - Hamza Choudhury - NA (76') - Nampalys Mendy - N/A - Christian Fuchs - NA - Ryan Bennett - NA

Man of the match: Craig Dawson

Craig Dawson not only produced a moment of magic in the dying stages of the game to grab a point for the Hornets. But he was also solid at the back and kept Jamie Vardy quiet for the entire game

Key Events

34' Good save from Schmeichel!! Deeney dispossess Ndidi on the edge of his box and passes it to Doucouré, who's shot from inside the box is too close to the keeper and that's the home side's best chance of the half

45+8' Capoue find Sarr with a brilliant crossfield pass who sends in a dangerous cross to the back post, but somehow James Justin clears the ball away from Watford players

47' Another brilliant save from Schmeichel with an out stretched left arm. Sarr is slipped in with a quick counter attack and tries to lift it over the Leicester captain.

75' A series of chances for Leicester!! starting with Albrighton his shot strikes the post and Maddison follows up with a low drive from the edge of the box

90' A sweet strike from the Leicester City leftback that had goal written all over it from the moment left his foot. Ben Foster could only watch as it flew past him

90+3' A dramatic end to the game!!! Dawson first goal for the club with an acrobatic effort after the ball was swing into the box from a corner

Key Stat (Taken from Opta)

The only previous 1-1 draw in the Premier League, with both goals coming in or after the 90th minute was between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates in April 2011

Premier League 'There is 100% a gay or bisexual player on every team' - Troy Deeney 15/06/2020 AT 11:12