The Portugal international has won five Ballon d’Or titles and five Champions Leagues in an illustrious career which saw him play at United for six years.

And he explains how studying his teammates at Old Trafford, with whom he won three Premier League titles and a Champions League with alongside a host of other accolades, helped him become one of the game's all-time greats.

Ronaldo says he developed his game by analysing his teammatesGetty Images

The 34-year-old Juventus forward told France Football: “That’s what I did when I was in Manchester with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rio Ferdinand… if you don’t learn from guys like that, you’re an imbecile.

“The goal isn’t to imitate but to take aspects from those who are the best and adapt it to your own personality. That’s what I did. I had some talent and I watched them.

“Sir Alex Ferguson also taught me a lot, and I realised I had the potential to score, not only dribble and pass. I started to think of being a complete player without any weakness. I could score with my right foot, my left foot and my head. I’m strong and I’m quick.