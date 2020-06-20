Crystal Palace leapfrog Arsenal with victory at struggling Bournemouth

Luka Milivojevic (2R) celebrates scoring from a freekick during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace

Premier League - Vitality Stadium - Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2 (L. Milivojevic 12', J. Ayew 23')

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth returned to action in perhaps the worst way possible, losing 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace.

Many games since the Premier League’s restart have started slowly, but Bournemouth were two goals behind inside 25 minutes as Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew both showed no signs of rustiness.

Milivojevic scored a superb free kick, curling the ball into the top corner and past Aaron Ramsdale - who got a hand to it but could not prevent the goal - before Ayew rounded off a nice team move which included good work from Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt.

David Brooks, playing for the first time since April 2019, was a lone bright spark for the hosts, who looked every inch the relegation contender their league position suggests.

Josh King having to leave the field injured - caught studs-up by Gary Cahill in a tackle which could have received a red card on another day - crowned a dismal day for the Cherries, who failed to significantly test Guaita all evening.

The win moves the Eagles to ninth - above Arsenal - while Bournemouth remain in the bottom three, with their goal difference taking a hit.

TALKING POINT

Worrying signs for Bournemouth. The Cherries did not look like a team fighting for their lives. They were lacking decisiveness on the ball and urgency, even when trailing. Perhaps most worryingly, it looked like they had spent little of the past 100-plus days without games working in their already-leaky defence. Palace’s second goal, while a nice move, was far too easy and damningly it is not new to be thinking of Bournemouth as a soft touch. They have been a streaky team in the past and perhaps have another run of good form in there somewhere, but it all feels stale at present.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jordan Ayew. It was very much a collective effort from Palace and Ayew was one of a number of good performers. He took his goal nicely, even if it’s a chance you’d expect a striker to score, and generally linked up well with Zaha and Benteke.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ - GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Crystal Palace (Milivojevic). Great goal from a free kick! After Zaha was fouled around 25 yards from goal, the Serbian steps up and curls a lovely shot into the top left corner. That's an excellent goal, although Ramsdale got a hand to it so will be disappointed to be beaten.

23’ - GOAL! Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace (Ayew). Palace double their lead after a really nice team move! Zaha squares up his marker on the left, knows Van Aanholt will soon be arriving on the overlap and the Dutchman's run is not picked up by the defence. Zaha slips him in and Van Anholt follows by putting the ball on a plate for Ayew, who slots home first time. That was too easy.

47’- VAR REVIEW. King is down after being caught by Cahill - studs up - on his follow through. Cahill won the ball, but VAR will take a look. The verdict, after seeing a few angles, is no red card. King can’t continue.

74’ - CHANCE! Benteke picks out Cahill with a knock-down, but the defender volleys over.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 5, Stacey 5, S. Cook 6, Ake 6, Smith 5, Lerma 5, L. Cook 5, Brooks 6, H. Wilson 4, C. Wilson 5, King 5. Subs: Danjuma 6, Solanke 4, Stanislas 5.

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Ward 6, Dann 7, Cahill 7, Van Aanholt 7, Kouyate 6, Milivojevic 7, McCarthy 6, Zaha 7, Ayew 7, Benteke 6. Subs: McCarthy 6, Townsend 6, Riedewald 6.

KEY STATS

Bournemouth have conceded in 13 straight Premier League games.

Palace have kept four clean sheets on the bounce.

Palace have done the league double over Bournemouth for the first time since the 1987-88 season.

Before today, Palace had not scored twice in the first half of a league game since last season.

Ayew’s nine league goals this season already represent the second-best return of his career and his highest single-season tally in the Premier League.

