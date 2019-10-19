Gabriel Jesus scored his 50th goal for Manchester City as they strolled to a 2-0 win away to Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola surprised everyone with his team selection, choosing Rodri and Fernandinho in central defence and leaving out John Stones, Kyle Walker, Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi.

And his tactics worked as his side had up to 80 per cent possession at times as they bossed the game. The home side held out until the 39th minute when Bernardo Silva's cross was glanced in by Jesus off his shoulder.

Ninety one seconds later, the reigning champions doubled their lead when David Silva volleyed in from close range after Raheem Sterling's scooped pass to complete a slick move.

Palace tried to replicate the counter-attacking tactics that brought Wolves success against City a fortnight ago but were unable to have enough of the ball and were chasing shadows for the entire game.

Despite bringing on Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke, it failed to stem the tide as Sterling hit the post and Jesus was twice denied by a brilliant save by Wayne Hennessey.

Benteke's header was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Ederson but Fernandinho and Rodri handled their defensive duties well as City cantered to victory to move five points behind leaders Liverpool, who face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Guardiola's gamble pays off but will he do it again?

Following the shock 2-0 loss to Wolves a fortnight ago, the City boss dropped his centre backs for today's game and went with two defensive midfielders. And it worked largely because Palace did not have much of the ball although teams who play more positively may get some joy.

Rodri and Fernandinho looked comfortable against the Eagles which would have been a shot in the arm for Walker and Otamendi.

MAN OF THE MATCH

David Silva (Man City): The veteran Spaniard scored a well taken volley after a slick passing move. He was at the centre of City's attacks and also showed his defensive qualities with a crunching tackle before setting up Sterling who hit the post.

PLAYER RATINGS

CRYSTAL PALACE: Hennessey 7, Ward 5, Tomkins 5, Milivojevic 5, Cahill 6, van Aanholt 5, Kouyate 6, Schlupp 5, McArthur 5, Zaha 5, Ayew 4. Subs: Townsend 5, Benteke n/a, Dann n/a.

MAN CITY: Ederson 7, Cancelo 5, Fernandinho 7, Rodri 6, Mendy 6, Gundogan 7, Silva 8, De Bruyne 6, Bernardo 7, Sterling 7, Jesus 8. Subs: Stones n/a, Foden n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

39'- GOAL FOR CITY! From Bernardo Silva's cross, Jesus' glancing header hits the post and goes in.

41' - GOAL FOR CITY! Lovely move. Mendy to Sterling, whose lofted ball is fired in on the volley by David Silva from close range. 2 goals in 2 minutes.

51' - CLOSE! Lovely jinking run from Jesus, it falls to Sterling in the box whose low shot at the near post flashes wide.

55' - CHANCE! D Silva tees up Sterling after making a crunching challenge and the England forward's drive clips the post.

76'- GREAT SAVE! Zaha's cross is blocked for a corner. Its a good delivery and Benteke, who has just come on for Milivojevic, hits the bar with a header after a great save from Ederson.

81' - WOODWORK! Gundogan whips a cross in front of goal but De Bruyne can only send his shot onto the crossbar with Hennessey beaten.

88' - GREAT SAVE! Zaha with a good run, he gets into the box and fires in a drive which Ederson parries. Top stop.

KEY STATS

In 64 starts for City, Jesus has bagged 45 goals.

Raheem Sterling has 13 goals and seven assists in 16 games for Manchester City and England in 2019-20.