Danny Ings hits 20th Premier League goal in Southampton draw

Premier League, St Mary’s – Southampton 1 (Ings 66) Brighton 1 (Maupay 17)

Danny Ings bagged his 20th Premier League goal of the season as Southampton came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton at St Mary’s.

The 27-year-old continued his fine season by cancelling out Neal Maupay’s early opener.

Premier League Manchester United not looking ahead to Chelsea semi-final yet, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer YESTERDAY AT 10:46

The point should be enough to confirm Brighton’s top-flight status with the Seagulls now six points clear of the drop zone with two games to play.

Southampton remain in 12th place on 46 points, keeping up the unique distinction of being the only club with a better away record than home in this season’s Premier League. They have earned 28 points away and 18 at St Mary’s.

Brighton took the lead in the 17th minute when Tariq Lamptey’s long throw was flicked on by Glenn Murray and Maupay allowed the ball to run along his body before finishing with a reverse angle shot.

Brighton celebrate their opening goal Image credit: Getty Images

But while the visitors deserved their halftime lead, they spent most of the second half on the back foot as Southampton came out with a lot more endeavour.

The hosts should have levelled almost straight away as half-time substitute Che Adams miscued an attempt after a square pass from 20-year-old fullback Jake Vokins.

The pressure continued to mount as Ings saw his 56th minute shot hit the post and bounce back for Adams, whose effort on the rebound was cleared off the line by Lewis Dunk.

Adams was then just wide with a sliding effort on the end of a square pass from Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could not control his shot and found the side netting despite being allowed in on goal after a mix-up between Brighton defenders.

It was inevitable the equaliser would come and when Ings was set clear by Nathan Redmond’s pass there was little doubt he would finish for his 20th league goal of the season.

Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard was then inches away from making it 2-1 as his long-range shot bent viciously in the air but keeper Matt Ryan's fingertips pushed it onto the crossbar to keep Brighton in the contest.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Premier League Substitute Obafemi stuns United with injury-time leveller 13/07/2020 AT 19:56