Danny Rose would 'love' to stay on and play for Tottenham again next season

Danny Rose has insisted that staying at Tottenham and playing for the club again next season is something he would "love" to do.

Rose spent the latter half of last season on loan at Newcastle having become surplus to requirements at Spurs.

The full-back has previously admitted that chairman Daniel Levy told him he will not be getting a new contract when his current one expires next summer, but that he would see out his deal.

And, while his future remains up in the air ahead of next season, Rose is very much keeping his options open.

“I am very happy to stay at Tottenham and see my last 10 or 11 months out, I would love to,” he said on the Second Captains podcast.

“There is nothing I want more than to play one more time in front of the fans.

“My last game for Spurs was a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool and at the time I didn’t know that was going to be or could be my last game for Spurs. They [the fans] have always been good to me, I have possibly given them reasons in the past not to be so good to me, but they know when it was game time I gave everything for them.

I will continue to do that as long as I am contracted to Tottenham. For me, I couldn’t stress it enough, I would love nothing more than to play one last time for Tottenham and just be able to say goodbye to them and thank them for everything they have done for me as a person, as a player.

