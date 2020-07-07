Danny Welbeck stunner gives Watford crucial win over Norwich

Vicarage Road, Premier League - Watford 2 (Dawson 10, Welbeck 56) Norwich (Buendia 4)

An unbelievable overhead kick from Danny Welbeck secured Watford a vital win against a game Norwich side.

The Hornets are now four points clear of danger and have an excellent chance of avoiding relegation, while Norwich will be down if they lose against West Ham on Saturday.

Norwich were without a goal in five games, but they took the lead after four minutes and in brilliant fashion, Emi Buendia spanking past Ben Foster after fine work from Onel Hernandez.

But Watford hauled themselves back into things just six minutes later, when Etienne Capoue picked out Craig Dawson with a free-kick and he forced the ball down and past Tim Krul.

The second half was a duller affair, but then, on 56 minutes, Welbeck catapulted home the winner after excellent work by Ismaila Sarr, to score his first goal since 2018. His team-mates will consider it worth the wait.

TALKING POINT



Why are Watford fighting relegation? Watford have a manager who built a title-winning side at Leicester, plus plenty of good players. They ought to be safe from relegation already, and should be having stern words with themselves even if they escape. They are better than this.



MAN OF THE MATCH

Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) Craig Dawson made two huge interventions and Ismaila Sarr was Watford's most dangerous attacker, but Welbeck's major contribution was better than everything else that happened in the match put together.

PLAYER RATINGS

Watford: Foster 6, Femenia 6, Kabasele 6, Dawson 8, Sarr 7, Capoue 6, Doucoure 6, Hughes 6, Masina 5, Welbeck 8, Deeney 5.Subs: Cleverley 6, Chalobah 6.

Norwich: Krul 6, Aarons 6, Godfrey 6, Klose 6, Lewis 5, Tettey 5, Vrancic 7, Stiepermann 5, Buendia 7, Hernandez 6, Pukki 5. Subs: McLean 6, Idah 6, Martin 83, Drmic 83.

KEY STATS

Norwich have lost seven consecutive games for the first time since May 1995.

Craig Dawson has scored twice in five games since the restart, having not scored in his previous 20.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ - Buendia swerves towards the far top corner - but slowly, and it's a long way away, which means Foster tips away easily enough. The resultant corner comes to nowt, and it's still five games since Norwich scored.



4’ - NOT ANYMORE!WHAT A GOAL! Watford 0-1 Norwich City (Buendia) Again, Norwich get the ball out to Hernandez, who knocks Femenia over, then cuts inside towards the D to find Buendia, right of centre ... and he sits Masina down with a little chop inside then curls a pearler into the far side-netting, two-thirds of the way up! Brilliant! Watford, meanwhile, are in all sorts



10’ - GOAL! Watford 1-1 Norwich City (Dawson) Goalmachine Dawson does it again! Capoue bends the ball towards the far post, where Dawson pulls off Lewis - it's a mismatch, and bad minute or so for him - then jumps all over Tette to nod down and in! What an important goal that might be!



54’ - Nice from Leicester, Vrancic spreading Aarons, who crosses well ... and Hernandez wallops a shot that Dawson blocks brilliantly.



56’ - WHAT A GOAL! WHAT A GOAL! WHAT A GOAL! Watford 2-1 Norwich City (Welbeck) One long punt out of defence sends Sarr away, and he drives towards the box. His cross is blocked though, the ball rearing up and over to Welbeck, 12 yards out. He might've let the ball drop, but instead loops - places - an overhead kick into the roof. HAVE A LOOK!



85' - Buendia attacks at inside left, finds Lewis, who crosses sharply towards the near post; Drmic flicks on, and Idah is torpedoing in at the back post! But he can't quite catch up with it!

