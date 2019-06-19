PSG switch sights to Donnarumma

Manchester United’s David de Gea could lose out on a possible exit from Old Trafford after Paris Saint-Germain turned their attention to Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 28-year-old Spanish international had been set to join the French champions but now a move could fall through, which would leave him with a year left on his current deal with no high profile club to join this year or next, according to the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: This report could be a way for PSG to spur both United and De Gea into action. United won’t want to lose De Gea for nothing, and they won’t really care when he goes as it now looks certain he is leaving, so they may have to compromise on a transfer fee yet further. But for De Gea, this is a pattern, he has dragged his heels to get moves away to Real Madrid on a number of occasions which has seen him stuck at Old Trafford.

Read the full story

Video - Euro Papers: Neymar pulls plug on PSG talks 01:37

Benitez offered huge new deal

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has been offered a massive new contract by Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. His current contract at Newcastle United expires in 12 days, and this would be a chance to double his salary from £6 million to £12 million a year. The Mirror reports that Benitez would prefer to stay at Newcastle despite difficulties with Mike Ashley.

Paper Round’s view: Benitez does not appear to be a manager who is ready to step down and avoid a challenge - if he were, he would not be holding on for another contract in the north east. If Benitez is not given the resources he wants by Ashley, though, he might elect to move to China for a couple of years to make sure he can retire with no financial concerns at all.

Read the full story

Tierney linked to Arsenal move

The Daily Mail have linked Celtic left-back Kieran TIerney with a move to Arsenal. The 22-year-old defender has been interesting both Manchester City and Liverpool, but Arsenal boss Unai Emery believes he can compete financially for the player, who will cost around £20 million. The paper expects Arsenal to make a bid soon.

Kieran Tierney of Celtic Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Tierney has missed out on a couple of expected moves to the Premier League over the last couple of seasons, and has been able to get plenty of minutes on the pitch with Celtic as a result. Soon, that will start to hold back his progress and he will only improve if he consistently faces the tougher opponents that English football has to offer. Arsenal, who will likely lose Nacho Monreal, need a new left-sided defender.

Read the full story

De Ligt rejects Barcelona

There is a shock on the cards, if a story in the Express is to believed. Matthijs de Ligt had been expected to join Barcelona for £68 million, but he has now decided against the move. The 19-year-old Dutch international now faces a choice of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, with United struggling to match PSG’s offer of regular Champions League football.

De Ligt AjaxGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: With De Ligt having Mino Raiola as an agent, there is a chance that he will spend a peripatetic career earning huge sums of money but never settling at a club. If those clubs are the biggest in Europe, he will still likely collect tens of trophies and develop into one of the best defenders in the world. Whether he would get more out of life with more stability, he will probably never know.

Read the full story