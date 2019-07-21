De Gea agrees new United deal

Manchester United have agreed a huge new deal with their goalkeeper David de Gea. The 28-year-old Spanish international will earn £117 million over the course of his new contract to be signed, according to the Telegraph. The £375,000-a-week contract will span six years. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku is hoping Inter Milan better their rejected £54 million offer for him.

Paper Round’s view: Keeping hold of De Gea is vital to United. He might not be the most commanding goalkeeper, but he is the very best shot-stopper. If United ever buy a couple of decent central defenders then at a stroke they would have one of the best defences in Europe. Meanwhile, they should surely cut their losses with Lukaku and bring in a striker who can run in his place, before the transfer window shuts.

Juventus favourites for Rose

Italian champions Juventus are rated the favourites for Spurs’ left back, Danny Rose. The 29-year-old defender was left out of his club’s pre-season games to be given a chance to find a new team, and the Mirror reports that Maurizio Sarri wants him in Italy. Paris Saint-Germain, Schalke and Newcastle United are all interested in the player, too.

Danny Rose of England on the ground during the UEFA Nations League Third Place Playoff match between Switzerland and England at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on June 9, 2019.Eurosport

Paper Round’s view: Spurs will consider it good business to raise funds for a full-back approaching the last couple of years of his career, given his recent injury problems. For the team who get him, though, they have an experienced and pacy, attacking defender who is used to the pressures and demands of the Premier League, for just £25 million, which is no bad thing.

City close in on wonderkid

Manchester City are set to sign another player in the transfer window. This time it is, the Sun believes, Velez Sarsfield’s Thiago Almada. The 18-year-old has been called the next Lionel Messi, and Pep Guardiola wants the £16 million deal to be sealed this week. City had planned to sign him and then loan him to Girona, but the Spanish club’s relegation means he will instead spend a year at Sporting Lisbon.

Paper Round’s view: Bringing a teenage Argentine straight to the Premier League would have been an unnecessary risk for City, given their midfield is stocked with some of the best players in the world. This way the club get to secure a potential bargain, help his development in Europe, and then bring Almada over only when he is acclimatised, and when there is room in the squad for him to thrive.

Newcastle consider Carroll swoop

The Mail report that Andy Carroll could soon have a new club following his exit from West Ham United. The paper claims that the 30-year-old former England striker could make his way back to the North East with his first club, Newcastle United. Steve Bruce’s side have lost both Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, leaving them short up front, and Carroll would be available for nothing.

West Ham's Andy Carroll reactsReuters

Paper Round’s view: The Mail also says that Newcastle are due to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim, and the 22-year-old is probably going to be their main striker for the season if the move goes through. But Carroll would cost nothing, and with a properly structured contract, could offer little risk to the club while padding out a squad that is severely lacking in firepower.

