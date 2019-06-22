De Gea set for new deal

The Sun reports that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is set to stay at Old Trafford, and will be offered a new deal. He has so far rejected an offer of £300,000 a week, but United will now offer a five-year contract (four years plus the option of another) with wages of £350,000 a week. However, the Spanish international will see what other business is conducted before committing his future.

Paper Round’s view: De Gea is unlikely to be offered a higher wage by either Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain, but United are in trouble if he is waiting to see what other transfers come through the door. Ed Woodward is apparently desperate to keep the destructive Paul Pogba and has only signed one player so far this transfer window - De Gea would be better off at a club with ambition and competent people in charge.

Chelsea stars future yet to be resolved

Chelsea’s players are waiting to have their futures resolved, but must wait for the appointment of Frank Lampard. The Daily Mail believes that the delay in replacing Maurizio Sarri means that several prominent players do not know where they stand. Players like Kurt Zouma, and Tiemoue Bakayoko, Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi could all leave if Lampard gives the go ahead

Paper Round’s view: This is unlikely to be true. There is a good chance that Chelsea and Lampard have already had some discussions over his plans for next season, should he take over, and managers at Chelsea have limited influence on transfers anyway. Chelsea have shown themselves to be a club well capable of buying, selling and winning trophies without needing a manager in place.

Atletico to offer Vitolo for Bellerin

Atletico Madrid are keen to buy Hector Bellerin this summer, despite there being no guarantee that the 24-year-old right-back will be fit to start the season. In order to meet Arsenal’s £50 million asking price, they will offer Vitolo, the 29-year-old forward that Unai Emery once managed at Sevilla. Arsenal are also considering a move for Yannick Carrasco to offer cover in defence, the Telegraph reports.

Paper Round’s view: It seems absurd that a player as talented as Carrasco should spend his best years at Dalian Yifang, and he seems to be edging back to a move to competitive football with Arsenal. Given the limited transfer funds at Emery’s disposal, trying to bring in Carrasco and selling Bellerin could allow the club to raise some additional cash to rebuild the squad.

Spurs face battle for Ndombele

The Express believes that Spurs are facing competition for the signature of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The 22-year-old has been the subject of a £40 million offer from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but the French club are holding out for £71 million. That is one problem, but now Paris Saint-Germain have registered an interest in the player.

Paper Round’s view: Spurs lack depth in midfield, and if Christian Eriksen ends up leaving for Real Madrid then it would make recruitment even more urgent. The paper also reports that Spurs could sign winger Jack Clarke from Leeds United, which would go some way to adding options to the squad, but after a year of transfer inactivity Pochettino will have plenty of work to do in the market.

