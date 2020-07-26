David Luiz sets Premier League penalty record in debut Arsenal season

History was made in this Premier League season. Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for the title and no season has had a July finish. But one man has excelled himself - David Luiz...

The Brazilian, a surprise summer signing from Chelsea a year ago, has never truly endeared himself at the Emirates and has given away FIVE penalties in one season.

He is the first man to concede five penalties in one Premier League season, having previously joined a gang of six to have made four such errors.

Ken Monkou of Southampton and Swindon's Nuc Nijholt were the first to do it in 1993-94, albeit in a 42-game season.

They were subsequently joined in infamy by another Saints defender, Claus Lundekvam (1999-2000), Ibrahima Sonko of Reading in 2007-08, Wigan's Gary Caldwell in 2011-12 and yet ANOTHER Southampton man in Jose Fonte (2016-17).

Quite why the St Mary's side are so over-represented in this hall of shame is a mystery.

Luiz has managed to outdo them all this term, conceding spot-kicks against Waford (twice), Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea. Two of them were also red cards to boot.

Remarkably he only gave away three penalties in 160 Premier League games for Chelsea, but has racked up five in 33 games for Arsenal.

He is still behind Fonte (10) and ex-Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross (11) in the all-time rankings, though.

