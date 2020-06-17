Manchester City down Arsenal after David Luiz meltdown

Premier League, Etihad - Manchester City 3 (Sterling 45, De Bruyne 51, Foden 90) Arsenal 0

Mikel Arteta endured a miserable return to the Etihad as Manchester City put Arsenal to the sword on a night where David Luiz's fragilities were exposed.

Luiz - a first-half substitute for the injured Pablo Mari - missed his clearance to allow Raheem Sterling to run in behind the Arsenal defence and break the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, scoring the first goal of the Premier League's big restart.​

The Brazilian's night went from bad to worse after the restart when he was shown a straight red for hauling down Riyad Mahrez, with Kevin De Bruyne doubling City's advantage from the resulting penalty.

An additional eleven minutes were added after Eric Garcia suffered a horrible injury when he was clattered by his own goalkeeper Ederson, and even though City were reduced to 10 men having used all of their substitutes, they finished with a flurry with Phil Foden putting the gloss on a routine victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The result means City strengthen their grip on second place - Liverpool still need to win two more games to clinch their first Premier League title in 30 years - while Arsenal remain ninth, eight points adrift of the top four.

TALKING POINT – Luiz bows out in embarrassing manner

When asked why Luiz had been omitted from Arsenal’s starting XI, Arteta said there had been a few things that happened in recent weeks. In other words, the Brazilian is a liability and simply couldn’t be trusted. He was said to have had a nightmare in a friendly against Brentford earlier in the week and his confidence was clearly shattered. Arteta had already lost Granit Xhaka to injury when Mari pulled up, and he had no choice other than to give Luiz the benefit of doubt. It cost Arsenal, massively. He now serves a three-match ban after one of the most chaotic substitute appearances in Premier League history. With his contract out at the end of the season, it is unlikely he will ever grace the English league again. What a way to bow out.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

While Arsenal players suffered from a lack of match fitness and fatigue, City's magician picked up where he left off with another impressive performance. Ran the lines all night, scored a goal and registered an assist.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man City: Ederson 7, Walker 7, E Garcia 7, Laporte 7, Mendy 7, Gundogan 7, De Bruyne 9, D Silva 8, Mahrez 7, Jesus 6, Sterling 8... subs: Carson, Aguero 6, Rodrigo 5, Bernardo 6, Fernandinho 7, Foden 7.

Arsenal: Leno 8, Bellerin 6, Mustafi 6, Mari N/A, Tierney 5, Guendouzi 5, Xhak N/A, Willock 5, Saka 5, Aubameyang 5, Nketiah 5... subs: Ceballos 6, Lacazette 5, Maitland-Niles 5, Luiz 2, Nelson 5.

KEY MOMENTS

21' - Luiz is coming on! Indeed, Mari is injured and won't be able to continue. Luiz is warming up and will be his replacement. Arsenal, having already lost Xhaka, are about to lose a second player with just over 20 minutes played.

45'+2 - GOAL! Man City 1-0 Arsenal (Sterling): With his first goal of the calendar year, Sterling breaks the deadlock - but what is Luiz thinking?! The Arsenal defender mishits his clearance and Sterling is the beneficiary, running in behind the defence and thumping it past Leno.

50' - Penalty to City and a red card is shown to Luiz! The Brazilian's night has gone from bad to worse. He's exposed by the pace of Mahrez and then with a rash challenge hauls the City attacker to the ground. The referee points to the spot and shows the red card. Dear me.

51' - GOAL! Man City 2-0 Arsenal (De Bruyne pen): De Bruyne, cool as you like, sends Leno the wrong way and doubles City's advantage. David, what have you done?!

82' - Ouch! Ederson races off his line and clatters into his own team mate Garcia. The medical staff run immediately on to the pitch and this looks quite serious. The stretcher is out.

90'+2 GOAL! Man City 3-0 Arsenal (Foden): The substitute and boyhood Ciy fan Foden puts the gloss on a convincing victory. He's there to pick up the rebound after Aguero saw his shot crash against the post. Fernandinho started the move with an outrageous 50 yard pass.

KEY STATS

Raheem Sterling has scored his first goal for Manchester City in 2020 (all competitions), with what was his 28th attempt this calendar year.

Sterling is the first player to score a goal in the month of June in the English top-flight since Walter Rickett, for Sheffield United against Stoke on the 14th June, 1947.

Arsenal failed to attempt a single shot on target versus Manchester City; the first time that they haven't posted a shot on target in a Premier League match since August 2017 against Liverpool.

The last time that a player was sent off, conceded a penalty and committed an error leading to an opposition goal in the same game after coming on as a substitute within the top five European leagues, was in March 2011 by Iván Córdoba for Internazionale versus Brescia in Serie A.

Luiz is the first player to be sent off, concede a penalty and commit an error leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League match since Carl Jenkinson for West Ham vs Bournemouth in August 2015.

Arsenal have been shown three red cards in 11 Premier League games under Mikel Arteta, as many as in 51 games under Unai Emery.

