Football
Premier League

David Silva to see out season with Manchester City

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

David Silva (Manchester City)

Image credit: Eurosport

ByReuters
11 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

David Silva will stay at Manchester City until the end of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola announced on Tuesday.

The Spanish midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of June, with the 34-year-old captain set to leave after 10 years with the club.

Premier League

Guardiola backs Rashford and Sterling against 'stupid' critics

12 HOURS AGO

The Premier League is due to restart without spectators on Wednesday and aims to complete the season on July 26 after months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"David will stay until the end of season," said Guardiola ahead of the home match against Arsenal.

Play Icon
WATCH

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26

"He will finish the last games without people. But hopefully he and the club can organise a proper farewell in front of people."

Silva, who joined City from Valencia in 2010, has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the League Cup five times.

City's hopes of defending their Premier League title are gone, with Liverpool 25 points clear, but they remain in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup.

Football

Daniel Sturridge transfer fiasco changes betting options - Paper Round

12 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Man City boss Guardiola turns to mentor Lillo to fill Arteta void

09/06/2020 AT 17:02
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityJosep GuardiolaMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

We want to win it all - Yokohama's Postecoglu

AN HOUR AGO
Liga

Anonymous Antoine Griezmann becoming big issue for Barcelona

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Matt Hancock calls Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV over Boris Johnson U-turn

3 HOURS AGO
Football

The Premier League is back! - The Warm-Up

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleGuardiola backs Rashford and Sterling against 'stupid' critics
Next articleArteta wants 'role model' Luiz to extend Arsenal deal