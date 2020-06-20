Football
Premier League

Dawson's stoppage time overhead kick cancels out Chilwell rocket

UNE 20: Craig Dawson of Watford celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Leicester City at Vicarage Road on June 20, 2020 in Watford, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

Premier League, Vicarage Road – Watford 1 (Dawson 90+3’) Leicester City 1 (Chilwell 90’)

A late overhead kick from Craig Dawson cancelled out a rocket from Ben Chilwell minutes earlier as Watford and Leicester City drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Both teams showed signs of rust in their first match back following the suspension.

However even when some fluidity returned both Ben Foster and Kasper Schmeichel were in inspired form in their respective goals.

But Foster had no answer when Chilwell picked up Demarai Gray’s cross-field pass and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Watford weren’t finished though as in stoppage time from a corner Dawson got up and spectacularly sent the ball past Schmeichel, who could only get a hand to it, for a dramatic equaliser.

More to follow…

Premier League

