Dejan Lovren joins FC Zenit from Liverpool

Dejan Lovren celebrates scoring equalising goal during the UEFA Champions league Group E football match between Liverpool and Napoli

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

Dejan Lovren has joined FC Zenit after leaving Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Russian club announced it on their social media channels, with reports suggesting the deal could be worth £11 million.

The Croatia international had been linked with a move to AC Milan last summer after being shunted down the pecking order at Anfield to fourth-choice centre back - behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

The 31-year-old signed for Liverpool from Southampton in 2014, for a transfer fee of £20 million.

ANOTHER LIVERPOOL LEGEND WHO LEAVES THE CLUB

“Another Liverpool legend who leaves the club, because he was absolutely a very, very important part of this team from the first day since I was in,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

He played super games and scored one of the most important goals of our history in the 4-3 against Borussia Dortmund; a really wonderful moment to share.

“He had so many good games. Yes, I think he will not like the Tottenham game when I took him off in the first half, but it is part of football and part of development – and he always came back.

“When he was fit, he was very, very, very often in the team. A great player and a great person."

