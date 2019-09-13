Mourinho enjoyed two successful spells in charge of Chelsea and he won the Premier League in back-to-back seasons in his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese manager was dismissed by Roman Abramovich in 2007 after the pair fell out and results started to decline.

Jose Mourinho and Didier DrogbaImago

The self-proclaimed Special One built a formidable team when he first took over which included the likes of Drogba, Frank Lampard, Arjen Robben and Petr Cech.

But after Mourinho severed ties with the west London outfit, former Blues midfielder Sidwell admits it hit the dressing room hard.

Jose Mourinho was sacked from his first spell as Chelsea boss in 2007Getty Images

“I've been at a lot of clubs where the manager's gone,” Sidwell told Joe.co.uk

“The hardest one I had was at Chelsea when Jose left.

“A lot of the players had been with him for a long time and it was a real family culture.

“We played Rosenborg in the Champions League. We drew or lost at home and then we got called in the next day.

“We knew that something wasn't right and Jose got sacked that day.

“We were all in the dressing room. The meeting was going on upstairs and it filtered down that Jose was going to go.

“He came down. I'd only been there a couple of months and he was going round one-by-on saying his goodbyes, there was people crying.

“Drogba was in absolute pieces, like tears.

“I think everyone was taken aback by it. He went round to every individual and everyone was sort of broken by it.”