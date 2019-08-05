Emery optimistic on Lacazette injury

The French striker limped out of his side's friendly loss to Lyon on July 28 and missed the subsequent pre-season meetings with Angers and Barcelona.

However, his boss is optimistic that the 28-year-old will be back in the fold for his side's Premier League opener at St James' Park on Sunday.

"It’s one process. Hopefully he could be available for the match against Newcastle," he said in following the loss to Barca.

"The doctors, they are optimistic. We are going to wait. ‘The next days are going to be very important to see how he is going to progress with his injury. But I am really, really happy with other players also.

"If he is ready for Sunday, perfect. If he isn’t, then for the next.

"We need now to have a very competitive team, with the players ready forth next matches but above all to create a mentality to start strong and find our best performance in the next match."

Arsenal broke their transfer record to bring Nicolas Pepe to the club last week and Emery is also optimistic that he will travel to Newcastle after a truncated pre-season due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.

"Tomorrow we are going to train together. Each day for him and for us is information we can save.

"We hope he can be [available] for this match [versus Newcastle]. With him, I want to be patient.

"He is in the same situation as the other players who have been coming in the last days. For example, Lucas Torreira, after one week of training today has his first ten minutes.

"With Pepe it’s the same. It’s better to be training and be working with us."