Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint after home intrusion

Dele Alli

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his North London home in the early hours of Wednesday and the assailants got away with hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of valuables.

Dele, 24, and his adopted brother Harry Hickford were reportedly hurt in the incident after two men wielding knives broke into the player's home in Barnet and threatened them.

"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing," the Mirror quoted the Metropolitan Police as saying.

"Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Alli and Hickford's girlfriends as well as a friend were also in the house when the incident occurred, the reports said, adding that the occupants were playing cards when the robbers broke in.

Dele later tweeted: "Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support."

Dele is due to return to training with Spurs next week ahead of a possible resumption of Premier League matches in June following the coronavirus pandemic.

