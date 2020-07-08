Eric Dier banned for four matches, fined £40,000

Eric Dier has been banned for four matches and fined £40,000 after he was found to be in breach of FA Rule E3.

Dier was charged after the England centre-half was seen confronting fans who he later alleged were verbally abused his brother following Tottenham’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Norwich Wednesday 4 March 2020.

"Eric Dier has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect, fined £40,000 and warned as to his future conduct following a breach of FA Rule E3," read a statement from the FA.

"The Tottenham Hotspur FC player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against Norwich City FC in the FA Cup on March 4, 2020 were improper but denied that they were also threatening.

“An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier’s actions to be threatening.”

Jose Mourinho had previously said that he didn’t expect Dier to receive a ban for the altercation, referencing the FA’s decision not to sanction Matteo Guendouzi after the fracas during the Arsenal-Brighton fixture.

“I think they made a decision when Guendouzi grabbed the other guy by his neck,” Mourinho argued.

“The decision was made in that moment.”

The ban means Dier will miss Tottenham’s fixtures against Bournemouth, Arsenal, Newcastle and Leicester.

