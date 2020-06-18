Eric Garcia out of hospital after nasty Ederson collision

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has been released from hospital following his nasty collision with goalkeeper Ederson against Arsenal.

The 19-year-old Garcia needed lengthy treatment on the pitch after running straight into the onrushing Ederson, eventually leaving the pitch on a stretcher before being taken to hospital as City beat Arsenal 3-0.

Garcia was released on Thursday morning and returned to the City Football Academy, where will be monitored by the club ahead of a return to training and competitive action.

"He responds well but we have to wait for the next few hours," said Guardiola after the game. "He is conscious but I think he is going to be tested tonight because a kick in the head is always so dangerous.

The doctor told me he was conscious. I'm pretty sure we're going to do absolutely everything to be sure that everything is fine and well.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were enough to give City a winning start to life back in the Premier League at the Eithad, with David Luiz's sending off ensuring Arsenal endured a miserable evening.

